Jamestown residents honor those who died in service to their country

May 27—JAMESTOWN — Residents honored those who gave their lives in service to their country on Monday, May 27, with prayers and ceremonies in observance of Memorial Day.

A program at the Gladstone Inn & Suites was followed by a naval ceremony at the Nickeus Park Bridge, the placing of wreaths at local cemeteries and a ceremony at the Veterans' Memorial Wall at Fort Seward.

"We are a privileged people to live in this free country but our freedom was paid for with a tremendous cost," said Tom Thrift, president of Disabled American Veterans Chapter 31 who served as master of ceremonies for the program. "Freedom is never free. Our flag does not fly today over our nation's Capitol because some president decreed it. Our flag flies because of the brave American men and women who fought and died for our flag and the freedom that it represents. Let us cherish the blessings of liberty that was secured for us by those who served in the armed forces."

The Jamestown Patriotic Council sponsored the observances. The council includes the Amerian Legion Post 14 and Auxiliary, VFW Post 760 and Auxiliary, DAV Chapter 31, Vietnam Veterans and 20th Infantry Regiment, Fort Seward, Dakota Territory.

Gold Star and Blue Star families were recognized along with members of various veterans' organizations and auxiliaries, and the Jamestown Drum and Bugle Corps performed several patriotic songs. The VFW and American Legion Firing Squad conducted rifle salutes at the ceremonies at Nickeus Park and Fort Seward.

"We give you thanks for those of our comrades, our brothers and sisters, who have laid down their lives in service of our country, United States of America," prayed the Rev. Chad Wilhelm of St. James Basilica. "May they rest in peace and may the perpetual light ever shine upon them. ... And may we never fail to remember the awesome cost of freedom which we enjoy."

Jamestown Mayor Dwaine Heinrich shared a video featuring the story of one man's search to learn what happened to his brother who was killed in the Vietnam War.

Spc. 4 Thomas Griffin Jr., 20, died on Jan. 1, 1968, while serving at Cam Ranh Bay.

"I served with him in Vietnam in 1967," Heinrich said.

Heinrich was assigned to work with an Army postal unit at Cam Ranh Bay.

"A lot of the work ... in an Army postal unit would be there were ships that came in, there were planes that came in and a lot of this mail had to be processed to get out to the other units," he said.

In July 1967, a large postal unit arrived to take over that included Griffin. Although they worked together for several months, he did not get to know Griffin, Heinrich said.

"He was a happy-go-lucky kid from Massachusetts," Heinrich recalled. "We worked in different areas in Cam Ranh Bay so I didn't work side by side with him but I never had a chance to see him when he was in a bad mood. And I don't remember him not having that smile on his face."

After leaving that location for another assignment, Heinrich said they learned that Griffin was killed on Jan. 1, 1968.

Heinrich served in Vietnam until May 13, 1968.

He said he was thinking about Griffin last year and searched his name on the internet, finding the video tribute by his brother, Jim Griffin.

"When I watched that little video I realized too that Tom came from just an All-American hardworking family. Father worked two jobs and it (the video) ... kind of brought home the sacrifices a little bit more of what his family went through," Heinrich said, "and of course I know that there are a number of families in this room that went through that same sacrifice angst and all that goes along with that."

He said the video about Tom Griffin could be about any one of the people honored on Monday. The short video features Jim Griffin saying the family learned that Tom had been on a military aircraft that had crashed and burned for unknown reasons. The family wondered why he was on an aircraft because he had a desk job. Fifteen years later, Jim was at a bar with his brother when a man said he met a guy who claimed that Jim's brother, Tom, took his place on a helicopter that went down in Vietnam. But the man didn't know his name or where he worked. Jim filed the information away. His mother died in 1985 and his father in 2004 without answers. While Jim searched the internet and tracked down a number of leads, he didn't learn anything.

In 2011, Jim went on Google and typed in his brother's name, finding a two-year-old post on the Military Friends Network that said, "Thomas Griffin took my place on a postal helicopter that went down in Vietnam. Not one day has gone by in the last 40 years when I haven't thought about him."

It was signed "Respectfully, Doug."

Jim said he tried unsuccessfully to contact Doug through phone calls, emails and letters. He said Doug later called him and it turned out the two men had actually been working down the street from each other that day.

Doug told Jim that he met Tom in July 1967, they worked in the Army postal unit and were close. Doug was scheduled for R&R (rest and recreation) leave in December of 1967 and Tom wanted to take his place on the postal runs, which was approved. When Doug returned from his break, he learned Tom had been killed.

Since Jim and Doug talked, they have never met or spoken again, Jim said, but he gets an email from Doug on certain holidays and Tom's birthday.

"My brother's memory lives on outside of my family because of Doug and his family," Jim said. "And because of that, I'll always be grateful."

Heinrich said Doug was in the same unit as him at that time.

"I would like to think that not only Tom lives on but everyone else that we honor here today," Heinrich said. "That's one of the reasons we gather here is so their memory can live on. "