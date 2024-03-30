Jamestown Regional Medical Center expands services for women in the region

Mar. 30—Editor's note: This story and accompanying photo are advertorial content in the 2024 "Community Cheerleaders" special section of The Jamestown Sun. The special section features volunteers in the community.

JAMESTOWN — Jamestown Regional Medical Center's OB/GYN services have grown to help meet the needs of women in the region, says Trisha Jungels, chief nursing officer. They include lactation counseling services, Women's Walk-In Clinic and 24/7 OB/GYN care.

Jungels said JRMC has "an amazing team" of people that delivers this care and is dedicated to the women of Jamestown and the region.

In January, JRMC received the Women's Choice Award in Obstetrics from Blue Cross and Blue Shield, a distinction award given every year to organizations that meet certain quality metrics, she said.

Jungels said more women are having babies at JRMC. In 2023, JRMC had 370 births, up 52 births from the 318 reported in 2022.

"We're excited about that," Jungels said, noting JRMC is the only hospital delivering babies within a 100-mile radius.

JRMC started providing 24/7 OB/GYN coverage two years ago. Its OB/GYN physicians are Dr. Gregg McAdoo and Dr. Emily Stromquist. With that coverage, JRMC brings specialty care in complex deliveries or emergency cases along with routine care, Jungels said.

"Women deserve access to specialty care and OB/GYN is one of those specialty services that we deserve as women," Jungels said. "And we shouldn't have to travel 200-plus miles for this care because it can be safely and effectively delivered in this organization."

Jungels noted that JRMC invites its moms to come back after they've delivered their baby.

"They come back two days after they've gone home or sooner if they need to and we do weight and color checks free of charge to that new family," she said.

Mckenzie Breitbach is a nurse practitioner and certified lactation counselor at the JRMC Specialty Clinic who works with McAdoo and Stromquist. Mercede Fiebiger, RN and Jamestown Speciality Clinic manager, is also a certified lactation counselor.

Jungels said the lactation counseling services that JRMC began providing in September 2023 is a "great place" to refer moms and families.

"They're allowed more time and it's very individualized," she said. "And the space that's been created for this counseling is warm and welcoming and beautiful. You get to sit in a special chair that really supports breastfeeding and it's just a great adjunct to labor and delivery."

The lactation counselors can observe the latch, answer questions about breast pumps, provide help if moms are struggling with milk supply, answer questions related to bottle feeding and provide support and information on resources.

Breitbach noted that JRMC Family BirthPlace also has lactation consultants as well.

"It's quite rewarding," she said of her work. "You get to help moms at such a vulnerable point in their life and give them support. And most of the time it really is supporting them in the decisions they're making and keeping them healthy as well, so I am so excited that we are able to offer that service to the community ...."

Megan Hillius, RN who works in OB/GYN at the JRMC Specialty Clinic, previously worked in Family BirthPlace and says the opening of the lactation counseling services is "an amazing opportunity for women in our community," noting it supports moms after delivery.

Breastfeeding is hard, Jungels said, and people don't talk about it.

"And to have that support, that's half the battle," Hillius said.

Breitbach said breastfeeding support in Jamestown has grown. She noted that the James River Valley Breastfeeding Coalition is hosting the North Dakota Biennial Breastfeeding Conference on Sept. 5 in Jamestown at Harold Newman Arena on the University of Jamestown campus.

"It's exciting that JRMC is one of the major sponsors of the event,' she said.

Breitbach said she is proud to be on the coalition working on the conference and having support from JRMC is "incredible."

"And then that we get to host it in Jamestown and show all the hard work we've been doing these last two years with breastfeeding and supporting the community," she said.

The conference will provide continuing education and is open to breastfeeding moms who have questions, she said.

Jungels said JRMC knows that issues can occur for women at any time.

"We started Women's Walk-In (Clinic) because we wanted women to have access to OB/GYN at any given moment, and we wanted women to get to know our team and that we're here," she said.

The clinic opened in January for women's health concerns including urinary tract infection, bladder infection, vaginal discharge, abnormal period, sudden onset uterine pain, breast pain and IUD checks.

The Women's Walk-In Clinic is available from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. For an urgent appointment, call 701-952-4878 and ask for Women's Walk-In.

JRMC is also beginning the second cycle of its SHERO Award. According to JRMC, the SHERO is "the CEO of her family, the adventure-seeking, calendar-juggling, goal-setting woman who is admired or idolized for her courage, outstanding achievements and noble qualities."

JRMC gave out the first SHERO Award last year.

JRMC will accept nominations for the award from April 8 to May 3. Eligible women for the award are 18 or older and live in central North Dakota and lead, love and inspire goodwill in the community. The winner will be announced in May.

"You can kind of think of a SHERO as a cheerleader for her family ....," said Nicole Saavedra, media and public relations specialist. "We're excited to run the second round of nominations."

People are encouraged to keep an eye out for the link to nominate women, she said.