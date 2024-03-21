Jamestown Regional Airport awarded $2.6M for project, equipment

Mar. 20—The Jamestown Regional Airport was awarded $2.6 million for the improvement, modification and rehabilitation of a service road and taxiway and the purchase of snow-removal equipment, the Federal Aviation Administration announced Tuesday, March 20.

The Ashley Municipal Airport was also awarded $67,500 for the rehabilitation of runway signage and markings.

More than $3.2 million in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding was awarded to airports across North Dakota. The funds will be administered through the FAA Airport Infrastructure Grant Program.