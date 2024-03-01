Jamestown mayor to deliver State of City address on April 25

Mar. 1—Mayor Dwaine Heinrich will deliver his State of City address on Thursday, April 25, at the North Dakota Farmers Union headquarters.

The event, sponsored by Midcontinent Communications, is free and includes lunch. The event runs from noon to 1 p.m.

Heinrich will discuss how the city of Jamestown has worked for its citizens through different initiatives and decisions. Attendees can hear how the city has helped boost economic development, increase public safety, promote growth in infrastructure and improve citizens' quality of life.

"The chamber is proud to partner with the city to open up this communication with our citizens," said Emily Bivens, executive director of the Jamestown Area Chamber of Commcerce. "Mayor Heinrich is eager to share the great things the city has done and how they will continue working for the citizens of Jamestown, both visibly and behind the scenes."

The North Dakota Farmers Union headquarters is located at 1415 12th Ave. SE in Jamestown.

To RSVP for the event, call the chamber at 252-4830 or email Vincent Kloubec at membership@jamestownchamber.com.