Jamestown man pleads guilty to DUI charge resulting from Griggs County crash

Mar. 19—GRIGGS COUNTY, N.D. — A Jamestown man pleaded guilty to three charges that resulted from a Feb. 18 single-vehicle crash in Griggs County, and was granted a stayed sentence on March 12.

Casey Paul Zuck

reportedly lost control while driving

and crashed his vehicle into a ditch before hitting a power pole nine miles southwest of Cooperstown.

He was given two non-criminal citations for an open alcohol container and care required. He has since paid off the related fines.

Zuck pleaded guilty to Class B misdemeanor driving under the influence — 0.16% BAC or greater. He was sentenced to five days, with all suspended, so he will only be required to serve jail time if he violates his one-year period of supervised probation.

He was required to complete a chemical dependancy evaluation, which he has already done. Other requirements include completing 20 hours of community service, recommended treatment and paying off fines.

The passenger in the crash, Kandace Dwelle, was cited for the non-criminal offense of having an open alcohol container in the vehicle. She has paid her fine.