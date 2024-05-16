Jamestown man gets over 19 years in connection with overdose deaths, possession of firearms

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man has been sentenced to serve 19 years and seven months in prison following two overdose deaths in 2018 and the illegal possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office.

Officials said two individuals, identified as J.H. and J.T., overdosed within a week of each other after 36-year-old Steven Mojica Medina provided them with narcotic mixtures.

J.H. received a substance containing fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl directly from Medina and died a short time later. J.T. died from a substance containing heroin, fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl from a third party, who was given the drugs by Medina.

Jamestown police conducted a search of Medina’s Euclid Avenue residence in 2020 and found a drug ledger, 48 bags of fentanyl weighing 1.76 grams, cocaine, and two loaded firearms. Police also found 24 baggies of crack cocaine, a 9mm semi-automatic pistol, six magazines, and over 160 rounds of 9mm ammunition in his vehicle a year later.

Medina was convicted of a felony in July 2015 and was legally prohibited from possessing a firearm.

