Jamestown man arrested twice in one day on weapon, criminal mischief charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man was arrested twice in four hours Friday after he allegedly threatened a person with a knife and later engaged in disorderly conduct, the Jamestown Police Department announced.

Police said Ervin L. Mitchell, 53, allegedly brandished a knife in a threatening matter towards an employee around 10 a.m. at a business in the northern part of the city. He was taken into custody by police, arraigned on second-degree menacing and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon charges and released in accordance with New York bail reform.

Later that day around 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at a business on the city’s west side, where they once again encountered Mitchell, according to police.

Police said Mitchell allegedly broke a window at the business and was taken into custody once again. He was arraigned on a fourth-degree criminal mischief charge and released under bail reform a second time.

