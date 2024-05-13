Jamestown man admits to narcotics conspiracy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man pleaded guilty to narcotics conspiracy for selling heroin, fentanyl and meth in the Jamestown area between January and May of 2021, the United States Attorney’s office said.

37-year-old Jacob Snow allegedly conspired with Alisha Klinger to sell drugs and collected payments for her.

In May 2021, an individual was kidnapped at gunpoint and driven to an area where the individual was hit multiple times, including by Snow, officials said. The incident involved approximately $10,000 worth of heroin, fentanyl and meth the individual had allegedly taken from Snow a day before.

A narcotics conspiracy charge carries a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison, a maximum of 40 years, and a $5 million fine.

Charges remain pending against Klinger.

Snow’s sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

Latest Local News

Katie Skoog joined the News 4 team in April 2024 as a digital producer. She is a graduate from the University at Buffalo.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to News 4 Buffalo.