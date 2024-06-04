Jamestown Fire Department responds to 3 calls over the weekend

Jun. 3—JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown Fire Department responded to three calls over the weekend, June 1-2.

Two units and 13 firefighters responded to a report of a grass fire at 809 8th Ave. NW at about 11:20 a.m. Saturday, June 1, said Lt. Sheldon Mohr with the Jamestown Fire Department. He said a blown fuse on a power pole caused the fire.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and were on the scene for about 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

JFD responds to report of sparking transformer

Two units and 19 firefighters responded to 724 3rd Ave. SE on Sunday, June 2, to a report of a sparking transformer, Mohr said.

Mohr said firefighters waited for Otter Tail Power Co. to work on the issue.

Firefighters on scene for more than 10 minutes. No injuries were reported.

JFD responds to report of oil in water

Firefighters also responded to 521 2nd St. SW to a report of oil in the water that was running down the street from the rain on Sunday.

Fire Chief Jim Reuther said the call was considered a hazardous materials call. He said the cause was high water from the rain causing fuel oil to get pushed out of an old underground fuel tank.

One unit and two firefighters were on scene, but 20 firefighters were on standby and prepared to respond to the scene if needed.

Reuther said the incident was reported to the property owner to take care of the problem. The incident was also reported to the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services.

Firefighters were on the scene for about 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported.