Jamestown Fire Department responds to 2 calls on Wednesday

May 16—JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown Fire Department responded to two calls on Wednesday, May 15, said Lt. Sheldon Mohr.

At 11:34 a.m., the department was dispatched to 1205 7th St. SE for a report of a tank on fire, according to the call log of the Stutsman County Communications Center.

Mohr said a company was flaming off excess propane in a tank.

"It was flame but it was controlled," he said.

No damage was reported. Firefighters were at the scene for 10 minutes.

At 12:19 p.m., JFD was dispatched to 1021 9th Ave. NE. Mohr said construction workers cut a natural gas line. The fire department stood by while Montana-Dakota Utilities secured the leak, and firefighters were at the scene for 50 minutes, he said.

No injuries were reported.

Three units and 19 firefighters responded to both calls, Mohr said.