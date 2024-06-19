Jamestown city councilman remembered for loving, helping community

Jun. 19—JAMESTOWN — A Jamestown city councilman who passed away last week is remembered for loving and helping his community.

Dan Buchanan passed away at his home on June 10 at age 86. He was serving his third four-year term on the Jamestown City Council.

Mayor Dwaine Heinrich said he worked with Buchanan in various capacities for a number of years. Heinrich recalled when he, Buchanan and Jim Nowatzki brought a petition forward to institute the quiet zone for train horns in Jamestown, which was the second time it was brought forward.

Heinrich said the quiet zone made downtown Jamestown a much more user-friendly place for people who live or work there.

"It was one of the best things that happened to downtown Jamestown and he was certainly a part of that," he said.

Buchanan was born and raised in Jamestown. He served in the North Dakota Army National Guard's 142nd Engineering Battalion Co. as a company clerk from 1954-57 and completed his service as sergeant, according to his obituary.

Buchanan received his bachelor's degree from Jamestown College, now the University of Jamestown, in 1959, his obituary says. He graduated from the University of North Dakota School of Law in 1968.

He established his private practice in Jamestown in 1972 and served as the Jamestown Municipal Court judge from 1974 to 1982.

Daniel Narum, presiding judge of the Southeast Judicial District, said Buchanan was always professional and helped young attorneys. He said Buchanan specialized in probate cases.

"When I was a young attorney, he was the kind of a guy if I was struggling with a legal issue I could call him and talk through it," he said. "He was generous with his time and would help many of us out like that. ... He was one of those respected attorneys that knew that area of the law very well and was happy to share that knowledge with many of us."

While serving on the City Council, Buchanan was the chair of the Jamestown Police and Fire Committee.

Scott Edinger, Jamestown chief of police, said Buchanan was an individual who would lose sleep over the safety of the community.

"He was genuinely just in love with Jamestown," he said. "He was really concerned for the people who protect the city and always fought for them."

Edinger said Buchanan was always worried about the health and well-being of Jamestown police officers.

"He was always concerned about the officers and whether they were working too many hours, that they were getting paid a fair wage for what they were doing," he said. "With his experience that he had as judge, he knew the things that went on in town. He knew the things that police officers do every day because he heard all those stories all the time."

Edinger said Buchanan always made sure Jamestown Police Department employees were doing their tasks and doing a good job.

"He was big into accountability," he said.

Fire Chief Jim Reuther said Buchanan was always supportive of the Jamestown fire and police departments. He said Buchanan was always available to talk about any issues that might come up within those departments in the future.

"When we brought in things on the agenda, he says, 'I don't care, we need to find the money for this. These guys need the money to help provide safety and everything else for us,'" Reuther said.

Reuther said Buchanan and the City Council helped the Jamestown Police Department by making sure its employees received raises to help with recruiting and retaining employees.

"If there was funding, he was there to try to figure out a way that we could get funding to keep supporting our agencies," he said.

Buchanan is survived by his wife of 53 years, Francoise; three children: Emily Buchanan, St. Louis Park, Minnesota; William Buchanan, Fairfield, Iowa; and Sophie Buchanan, New York City; and four grandchildren.

Visitation and a brief memorial service for Buchanan was held Monday, June 17, at Haut Funeral Home.