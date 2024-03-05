Jamestown City Council approves establishing library committee

Mar. 5—JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown City Council approved in a 3-0 vote establishing a committee of nonelected members to review the memorandum of agreement with Stutsman County on providing joint library services.

Councilmen Dan Buchanan and Brian Kamlitz were not present at the meeting on Monday, March 4.

The committee would include five to seven members who are not elected officials.

" ...(the) intent here is not for this committee to look at funding, not to look at library operations, not to look at where should the library go next but only the document itself and is the document in the proper format because this has been copied since 2005," Mayor Dwaine Heinrich said. "Is there anything that's changed that's out of sync with current state law, so on and so forth or with whatever rules the state library has in place."

The Stutsman County Commission unanimously approved establishing the committee in February. City Administrator Sarah Hellekson said the county commission will need to approve the language that the committee is only in charge of reviewing the document itself.

The county commission meets on Tuesday, March 4.

The city of Jamestown and Stutsman County have provided joint library services under a memorandum of agreement after voters approved a measure to combine them in 2008. Both entities have extended the memorandum of agreement for one year in 2022, 2023 and this year. The current memorandum of agreement extends the date of notice either entity may use to withdraw to March 2025.

Heinrich said the city and the county both need to agree on all appointments to the committee. He said the intent is so there won't be too many individuals from either the city or county on the committee.

"I think that this could be a really good first step and maybe from this step we can move on," he said.

The City Council unanimously approved cost-share reimbursement agreements with the North Dakota State Water Commission for the second phase of the 96-inch storm water replacement project and the 2023 water main replacement project.

Heinrich is authorized to sign the agreements.

The city of Jamestown is seeking funding for the final design to replace corrugated metal pipe that routes runoff from predominantly rural sources through the city, according to the agreement.

The State Water Commission will provide the city of Jamestown with a cost share not to exceed $176,400 to reimburse 56% of the actual eligible costs incurred in the city's preconstruction for the second phase of the 96-inch storm water replacement project, the agreement says.

The City Council also approved plans and specifications for the second phase of the 96-inch storm sewer replacement project and authorized the advertisement of bids for the project. The project is planned for this year.

A 96-inch stormwater pipe was repaired last year near Applebee's. Stormwater runoff and flooding resulted in the failure of a 96-inch stormwater pipe located south of 25th Street Southwest and east of 8th Avenue Southwest. The sinkhole at the site was estimated to be 12 to 14 feet deep.

The second phase of the project consists of replacing the storm sewer with 96-inch pipe going north from 25th Street Southwest to the east of U.S. Highway 281 and toward Interstate 94.

The city was also seeking funding for a water main replacement in southwest Jamestown.

The State Water Commission will provide the city with a cost share not to exceed almost $2.2 million to reimburse 60% of the eligible costs incurred in the water main replacement project.

The cost shares are contingent on the availability of funds and conditions of the agreements.

The water main replacement project consists of replacing 14 blocks of aging cast iron water main, hydrants, curb stops and associated pavement reconstruction costs in southwest Jamestown.

In other business, the City Council unanimously approved:

* the appointment of LeRoy Gross to serve as a member of the Pension Committee to fill a one-year term that expires in March 2025.

* the street closings and/or permits to allow alcoholic beverages in fenced areas for Runnin O' the Green on Saturday, March 16, for the All Vets Club, Buff Bar & Lounge, Corner Bar, Elks Lodge #995, Fred's Den, Frontier Fort, Jonny B's Brickhouse, The Club 1883, Shady's Restaurant and Lounge and The Wooly.