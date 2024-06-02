James Webb Space Telescope's View Of An Amazing Barred Spiral Galaxy
The James Webb Space Telescope's Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam) and Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) captures stunning views of barred spiral galaxy NGC 5068. Credit: Space.com | footage courtesy: ESA/Webb, NASA, CSA, J. Lee and the PHANGS-JWST Team, Dark Energy Survey/DOE/FNAL/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA, DSS, N. Bartmann (ESA/Webb), E. Slawik, N. Risinger, D. de Martin (ESA/Webb), M. Zamani (ESA/Webb) | edited by Steve Spaleta Music: Far Far Far by Bonnie Grace / Courtesy of Epidemic Sound