James Sharpe, historian who studied witchcraft and how violence changed over centuries – obituary

Sharpe: he rejected the modern tendency to dismiss witch persecution as evidence of the barbarity and ignorance of past ages - PA Images/Alamy

Professor James Sharpe, who has died aged 77, was a social historian of early modern England who wrote about crime and punishment, witchcraft and violence.

His 650-page history of violence in England, A Fiery & Furious People, was chosen by the Telegraph as a Book of the Year in 2016. The title was the chronicler Froissart’s description of the mob that ran amok in the Peasants’ Revolt of 1381.

Sharpe’s book looked back to a time when “endemic violence” was part of everyday life, and, drawing on an astonishing variety of archives, examined the history of English violence from riots to 18th-century highwaymen, and from executioners to 20th-century serial killers, charting the steep decline in overall levels of violence.

He showed that average annual homicide rates in 13th-century rural England were 20 per 100,000 of population; the equivalent figure in England today is 1.15 per 100,000. Life for the medieval English peasant was more dangerous than for Mexicans today.

Oxford, where the murder rate in the 1340s was 120 per 100,000, was particularly prone to violence, pitching town against gown, students against college servants and student groups attacking other student groups.

In contrast to today, when most murderers are close relations of their victims, people in the Middle Ages were much more likely to be killed by strangers. Murders within the family occurred at about the same level as they do today.

Statistics could give a false impression, however. The high murder rate in the Middle Ages was due in part to the fact that without the benefits of modern medicine, victims of violence were more likely to die; and the superficially significant nearly fourfold increase in serial killings between 1960 and 2006 was entirely due to the activities of one man: Harold Shipman.

Nevertheless, Sharpe observed some interesting trends. In the 19th century, for example, the expansion of the life insurance industry led to a rise in murder for profit. In a disturbing number of cases, parents took out insurance on their children and then killed them; 20 per cent of victims of homicide in the Victorian period were aged under 12 months.

Sharpe’s study went up to the wave of rioting that broke out in English cities in 2011, sparked by the shooting and killing by police of Mark Duggan, who was being investigated for involvement in gangland crime. Given the historical background, Sharpe observed drily, the fact that the riots seemed so shocking tells us something about the sheer orderliness of English life today.

A witchcraft trial: lowering a suspected witch into water to find out if she would survive - Alamy

James Anthony Sharpe was born on October 9 1946 in Lewisham, to James, a labourer, and Margaret, a cleaner. From Colfe’s School in Blackheath he read history at Oxford, staying on to take a doctorate under Keith Thomas, author of Religion and the Decline of Magic (1971), a landmark study that set the agenda for decades of scholarship on the history of popular religion and supernatural beliefs.

In 1973 he was appointed lecturer at the University of York, which he helped to turn into a leading centre for social history. He retired as professor in 2016.

He began as a historian of crime in the 16th and 17th centuries, delving into court records to publish a series of books in the 1980s. But it was as a historian of witchcraft that he became best known.

Instruments of Darkness: Witchcraft in England 1550-1750 (1996) showed that belief in black magic was remarkably persistent during the period. Science and the Enlightenment may have led the educated social elite of the 17th century to dismiss such beliefs as superstition, but poorly-educated, marginalised, mainly rural communities continued to believe.

His research into Dick Turpin cast doubt on the robber's final resting place

Sharpe did much to put flesh on the bones of those accused of witchcraft, their accusers, and those who sought them out for trial and punishment, notably the self-proclaimed Witchfinder-General, Matthew Hopkins, who, in the 1640s led the biggest witch-hunt ever staged in England, covering most of East Anglia and the East Midlands and producing at least 100 executions between 1645 and 1647.

Sharpe argued that underlying the bloodletting was the collapse of government during the English Civil War. Trials of “witches” had been declining for decades because of scepticism on the part of government and courts. But fear of witchcraft among ordinary people remained strong and burst into the open at a time of civil strife. Hopkins stepped into the vacuum.

The stone in York said to mark the grave of the highwayman Dick Turpin - Loop Images/Alamy

Sharpe remained unconvinced that any of the people he had “met” through his source material “were any more stupid than I or the generality of people I encounter on a daily basis” and he rejected the modern tendency to dismiss witch persecution as evidence of the barbarity and ignorance of past ages. In a century that had witnessed Auschwitz, it was more important than ever to understand the social and psychological forces that give rise to horrendous happenings.

His other books included The Bewitching of Anne Gunter (2000), about a 17th-century girl who, under pressure from her abusive father, simulated possession by the Devil to accuse neighbours of being witches but was unmasked as a fraud. And while researching Dick Turpin: the Myth of the English Highwayman (2004) he became sceptical that the grave marked with a headstone in York really contains the robber’s remains.

In 1993 Sharpe married Krista Cowman. She survives him with their two sons.

James Sharpe, born October 9 1946, died February 13 2024

