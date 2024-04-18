James River Church threatens to cut ties with controversial pastor if he 'will not repent'

James River Church pastor John Lindell threatened to cut ties with preacher Mark Driscoll if he "will not repent" for his actions following the Stronger Men's Conference this past weekend.

Here's what you need to know.

What happened at the James River Church Stronger Men's Conference?

Alex Magala, who has performed on various Got Talent shows including America's Got Talent, had opened the church's annual conference with a sword swallowing act while performing acrobatics on a vertical metal pole. In a later session, Driscoll likened the act to a stripper and called it a demonstration of the "Jezebel spirit to seduce men."

Lindell called Driscoll off the stage, but the two came together for a public discussion later on. Social media followers called the public discussion a reconciliation, something that Lindell refuted in his Wednesday evening prayer service, saying that Driscoll did not apologize for his actions.

What happened after the conference?

During the Wednesday service, Lindell shared texts, voice mails and calls that he says Driscoll sent him and his son David Lindell over the course of the weekend. He alleges that Driscoll incited the media coverage of Magala's past as a performer at nightclubs in order to generate sales and engagement.

John Lindell also said that during phone calls with David Lindell, Driscoll accused his other son, Brandon Lindell, who also is a pastor at James River, "of a list of dark sins" and said "something evil was at work" at James River Church.

John Lindell said during the service that the church received so many violent threats and disturbing calls that they had to shut down their switchboard "for the first time ever."

"What Mark had done at this point was so egregious: Attempting to tear down the leader of the church, attempting to create friction between brothers, attempting to create discord between father and a son," John Lindell said. "It seems demonic to me and honestly makes me very very concerned about Mark."

Why is John Lindell threatening to cut ties with Mark Driscoll?

Lindell said that he has followed Matthew 18:15, a section of the Bible that sets guidelines for handling situations where someone has wronged you: First, go to the person privately. If that fails, seek mediation. If that fails, too, tell it to the church, and if they refuse to listen to the church, "treat them as you would a pagan or a tax collector."

During the service, Lindell said that he sought the assistance of Jimmy Evans, a pastor and co-founder of Marriage Today, in mediating with Driscoll.

"If he doesn't listen to the rebuke of tonight, any believer should not have anything to do with Mark Driscoll," Lindell said. "I get absolutely no joy or delight in doing this to someone who I have called a friend. Mark, if you're listening to this message, we love you and it's with a heavy heart we are calling you to repent."

Lindell also said those who spread the "disinformation" that they reconciled should repent and share the correct information with their followers, as well.

Why does Lindell want Driscoll to repent?

There are five things Lindell wants Driscoll to repent for:

Maligning Magala, who is a born-again Christian;

Attempting to sow disunity in James River Church;

Making false and slanderous accusations against Brandon Lindell;

Trying to create division in the Lindell family;

Trying to destroy James River Church by attacking its leadership.

Who is Mark Driscoll?

Driscoll is an Evangelical pastor who co-founded Seattle's Mars Hill Chuck, which dissolved after "accusations that he bullied members, threatened opponents, lied and oversaw mismanagement of church funds," according to an article in the Seattle Times.

In 2016, he founded Real Faith with his wife and daughter in Scottsdale, Arizona.

As of publication, request for comment from Driscoll has not been returned.

Susan Szuch reports on health and food for the Springfield News-Leader. Follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @szuchsm. Story idea? Email her at sszuch@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Here's why James River Church is threatening to cut ties with a pastor