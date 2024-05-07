James Moore, New York's longest serving inmate, dies in prison

James R. Moore, the state's longest-serving inmate, died April 30 at Coxsackie Correctional Facility, according to state officials. He was 90 years old.

Moore was sentenced to life in prison in 1963 after he admitted to the brutal killing of 14-year-old Pamela Moss the year prior. He was granted parole in 2022 after 59 years in prison but was never released. Individuals granted parole must find living arrangements approved by the state Department of Corrections and Community Services before their release.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson from the corrections department said Moore was "unable to provide a proposed residence that was suitable to his needs" and refused to be released to several locations recommended by corrections staff. He remained imprisoned until his death last week.

For decades, the District Attorney's Office fervently campaigned against Moore's parole, calling it a "disservice to Pamela's family."

Why was James Moore in prison?

Moore was working as a landscaper in the Penfield neighborhood where Moss lived in September 1962. He told police he followed the girl into the nearby woods and strangled and raped her, before dumping her body in a water-filled gravel pit off Old Penfield Road.

Moore, then 28, had just been released from probation in Erie County months earlier, following a November 1960 conviction for sexually molesting two girls in the Buffalo area.

During his confession for Moss' murder, Moore allegedly told police he had molested at least 17 other girls. He was never charged in connection with those crimes.

The girls' parents agreed to allow Moore to plead guilty to her murder with the condition that he never be paroled, sparing him the death penalty. A change in state law in the 1970s, however, allowed Moore to be eligible for parole after serving 20 years.

James Moore granted parole in 2022, never released

He applied for parole every chance he could ― over 20 times since 1982 ― until his request was granted by the state Parole Board in 2022.

At his final parole hearing, Moore said he couldn't remember the details of Moss' murder and claimed his violent actions were caused by harmful chemicals he used while landscaping.

Moore expressed remorse, saying at one point he would tell the girl's family: "... I can't bring her back and I wish with all of my heart that I could."

Parole commissioners noted Moore's age, clean prison record and potential rehabilitation through therapy and education programs as factors in their decision to grant parole, but said it should not be interpreted as excusing or forgiving his crimes.

"There may be long suffering survivors of this crime as well as the community who will forever be impacted by your actions," they wrote.

— Kayla Canne reports on community justice and safety efforts for the Democrat and Chronicle. Follow her on Twitter @kaylacanne and @bykaylacanne on Instagram. Get in touch at kcanne@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: James Moore, New York's longest serving inmate, dies in prison