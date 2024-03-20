James Martin splits from girlfriend Louise Davies as he's seen with personal trainer

TV chef James Martin has been spotted with personal trainer Kim Johnson after splitting from girlfriend Louise Davies.

In photos obtained by MailOnline, the 51-year-old looked happy as he joined Johnson, who was once married to Elizabeth Hurley’s ex, businessman Arun Nayar, shopped around Mayfair on Saturday.

The Standard has contacted James Martin’s rep for comment.

Their outing comes as it was revealed that Martin and Davies had split after 12 years together.

The 51-year-old and the TV producer started dating in 2011 after meeting on Celebrity Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? and lived together in Hampshire.

According to the star’s rep, the pair chose to part ways in December, but they continue to maintain their friendship.

(Getty Images)

Previously, Martin revealed he had no plans to marry, telling the Sunday People in 2019 that he had no “interest” in it after catering “for so many weddings”.

He said: “No, it doesn't interest me in the slightest, mainly because I've catered for so many weddings, really.

“I admire people who do it, that's fine, but I'm quite happy. I don't need to spend 60 grand on a day, no, I'm more than happy thanks.”

It wasn’t just marriage that was off the cards but also family life with the TV chef explaining that he was “too committed to his career” to become a dad.

“The biggest low of my career is that I've given up everything for it," he told Prima magazine in 2020.

However, the former Saturday Kitchen star had no regrets as he acknowledged just how hard being a parent is.

He continued: “I look at my mates and they’re all married with kids, and that’s not the case for me because I’ve been so focused on work.

“The level of commitment it requires and the choices you have to make have a huge impact.”