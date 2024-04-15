James Martin shares health update after multiple operations

Former Saturday Kitchen presenter James Martin has provided a health update after undergoing multiple surgeries.

Last summer, he went public with a facial cancer diagnosis that required regular treatment, and so when he appeared on ITV talk show Lorraine today (April 15), Lorraine Kelly asked him: "Things are good, everything is good right now, isn't it?

"You're doing really well, the show just gets better and better, you've got this tour to look forward to..."

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Related: ITV chef James Martin splits from girlfriend after 12 years

Martin replied: "Yeah, the stitches are falling out. As you know, last time you were on, that was in the middle of operations. But as we speak, the stitches are falling out of my body at the moment.

"So yeah, that's all clear – onwards and upwards!"

The last we heard about the TV chef's cancer journey was in November 2023, when he told a crowd at Liverpool's Philharmonic Hall that he'd be taking a break to receive more treatment.

"On a personal note, I just wanted to say thank you for 30 years of television. For me personally, I've been through a lot of shit with cancer but I'm getting sorted at the end of next month," he said.

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Related: James Martin confirms future with ITV

"I will be back fighting at the end of February but I'm going on a little bit of a break to get that sorted. I just wanted to say thank you for all your support and all your messages."

Martin previously admitted he quit Saturday Kitchen after witnessing a sudden death.

"I was chatting to him, and he stood up on stage and collapsed and passed away in front of me," he said during a chat with Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain in 2017. "That was just over a year ago and that was the decision to change. I look back at all the work I'd done, I'd done like four days off that year and five days off the year before and I thought something's got to change."

Lorraine airs weekdays on ITV.

You Might Also Like