'James loved being loved': 10-year-old Marbrook student who died in crash is remembered

Red Clay Consolidated School District community members showed their support at a Friday vigil honoring a student who died earlier in the week, just a month before his 11th birthday.

The Prices Corner-area crash

On May 6, an SUV driven by a 17-year-old fatally struck 10-year-old James Messick, a student at Marbrook Elementary School, and injured a 12-year-old boy, also a Red Clay student, before hitting a home near Prices Corner in the afternoon, according to New Castle County police.

The SUV was heading west on Faulkland Road toward Centreville Road when it crossed the double-yellow line and the opposite lane of travel before hitting both children, who were standing on the sidewalk. The SUV then struck a home on the southwest corner of Faulkland Road, police said.

during a candlelight vigil in memory of Marbrook Elementary School student James Raul Messick, Friday, May 10, 2024. Messick, who was a month shy of his 11th birthday, died when he was struck on his walk home from school by a vehicle that left the roadway.

Officers and Emergency Medical Services responded to the 2400 block of Faulkland Road shortly after 4 p.m., and both children were taken to Nemours Children’s Hospital, where James later died and the 12-year-old boy was treated and released.

The 17-year-old driver, who was injured, was taken to Christiana Hospital, where he was treated and released.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Friday’s vigil for James Messick

A mourner holds a candle during a vigil in memory of Marbrook Elementary School student James Raul Messick, Friday, May 10, 2024. Messick, who was a month shy of his 11th birthday, died when he was struck on his walk home from school by a vehicle that left the roadway.

Despite the dreary weather, family, friends, classmates and community members came out in droves to support James and his family, sharing their memories of him at the vigil held outside of Marbrook Elementary School.

Many could be seen carrying lit candles and consoling one another, tears flowing as the group proceeded to a makeshift memorial where the crash occurred. Flowers, toys, candles and condolences were already piled high by nightfall.

On the Facebook page promoting the vigil, organized by James’ aunt Angel Andrews, neighbors and loved ones and a former teacher of James’ showed their support for the family, sharing photos of James bowling or laughing and hanging out with friends with the hashtag “#RipJamesMessick2024.”

“I can picture James walking to and from school in his red hoodie. What a cutie. I loved his independence. Your family is so beautiful. Your loss is immense and our Marbook community feels your pain. I hope you felt the warmth of the dolphin community wrap around you last night,” a Facebook user wrote.

“I’d see your handsome son walking to school in the mornings. My heart breaks for you and everyone affected by this tragedy! James’ memory will live on and our community will never forget him,” another user commented.

Mourners gather around a makeshift memorial in honor of James Raul Messick, 10, where he was struck and killed by a SUV that left the roadway at the intersection of Faulkland and Centerville Roads earlier this week, Friday, May 10, 2024. The gathering followed a vigil in his memory at nearby Marbrook Elementary School where he was a student.

A GoFundMe organized by James’ family is accepting donations to help with funeral costs and “any unforeseeable expenses that may arise in the days to come.”

“This hits home, as I spent plenty of time around this neighborhood in my youth,” a GoFundMe donor said. “From enjoying Marbrook elementary to riding bikes and skateboarding on Faulkland and Centreville Road. It’s so tragic. ... Thoughts and prayers for the family.”

The date of viewing and memorial services is still being determined. Updates will be posted on the GoFundMe page and communicated through the Red Clay Consolidated School District, according to the family.

James’ loved ones shared that he was excited to graduate from Marbrook and attend middle school at Conrad Schools of Science. Some of his favorite things were Sonic the Hedgehog, anime, dogs, video games, rainbow colors and playing the violin.

A mourner places a candle on a growing memorial as family, friends, classmates and community members gather Friday, May 10, 2024 where James Raul Messick, 10, was struck on his walk home from school by a vehicle that left the roadway. The gathering followed a vigil at nearby Marbrook Elementary School where the boy was a student.

“James loved helping out those who needed help. James loved extravagantly ... and as he got older, that love continued to grow and shape him into the young man he had become,” the family wrote. “Everyone who knew and loved him would describe him as a goofy, sweet, caring, down-to-earth, loving boy.

“We thank you for being there for us during our time of sorrow. And as I mentioned earlier, James loved being loved. The love, prayers and support he is receiving are bringing a smile to his face.”

