James Ferguson launches campaign for Aisha Carr's school board seat

James Ferguson stands outside Milwaukee High School of the Arts May 20, where he announced his candidacy for Milwaukee School Board.

Following Milwaukee School Board member Aisha Carr’s sudden resignation, one candidate has launched a campaign to take Carr’s seat in a special election Nov. 5.

James Ferguson II announced his candidacy Monday at his alma mater, Milwaukee High School of the Arts, on the 10th anniversary of the death of his father who he said inspired him. His father, Johnnie Ferguson, worked for Lisbon Avenue Neighborhood Development.

"He worked tirelessly to champion the cause of low-income families and impoverished communities. He was passionate about lifting the downtrodden and giving hope to those who felt hopeless," Ferguson said. "I am proud to continue the legacy that he started."

Ferguson, who attended Westside Academy before High School of the Arts, said his parents and siblings were all educated by MPS in District 4, the district he would represent.

"MPS surrounded me with opportunities that afforded me to go from a poor, nameless kid growing up on 28th and Garfield to a well-educated business, community and faith leader that now stands before you as a candidate for school board," he said.

Ferguson works as the general manager of the Silver Mill shopping center and is a board member at the Center for Family Preservation Corp. He was previously the executive director of Life Christian University Milwaukee but said he has left the organization.

Ferguson previously ran for Priscilla Coggs-Jones’ county supervisor seat in 2021, winning about 9% of the vote.

Any candidates for Carr's school board seat must file paperwork with city election officials by June 3. Election officials didn't immediately reply to inquiries from the Journal Sentinel on Monday about whether anyone has yet registered as a candidate.

If more than two candidates run for Carr's seat, requiring a primary election, the primary would take place Aug. 13.

The winner of the election will serve for the remainder of Carr's term, which is up in April of next year.

Ferguson said he would do some things differently than Carr, declined to share opinion on referendum

Ferguson said that while he knows Carr, he hasn’t talked with her about running. He said he was encouraged to run by Raymond Roberts, a music teacher at Milwaukee High School of the Arts.

“He contacted me, telling me that he had a vision of me running for the school board seat,” Ferguson said. “I had just finished praying and asking God for direction.”

Ferguson said he was unsure at first about running because of what seemed like a “toxic” environment surrounding Carr’s departure.

Asked whether he supported Carr, Ferguson said he “stayed neutral.” He said he would do some things differently than she did.

“For one, I try to work with everybody; I try to be a good colleague, first and foremost,” he said. “People need to be able to trust one another, and I think there was a lot of mistrust. I’m coming in with a unity agenda.”

Carr had opposed the recent referendum that increased tax funding for MPS to reduce budget cuts.

Asked whether he supported the referendum, Ferguson said it was something he “stayed away from.” He said he did vote on it but declined to say how he voted. He acknowledged MPS faces budget challenges.

“I think we all know that MPS is strapped for cash and that directly affects students,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson said he would prioritize safety and partnerships

Ferguson said one of his top priorities as a board member would be to “double down on partnerships” with organizations and companies that can support MPS and offer work and learning opportunities for students.

“Being on an island, that’s not a recipe for sustainability,” he said.

Ferguson said his other top priority is improving safety. Asked whether he would support police in schools, he said he is “open to a lot of different things.”

Ferguson said he wasn’t seeking any endorsements. Asked whether he would be open to support or donations from the Milwaukee Teachers Education Association or the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce — two groups that have backed opposing candidates in the past — Ferguson said he was open to support from anyone who agrees with his ideas.

At Ferguson's campaign announcement Monday, he was introduced by Russell Goodwin, who is running as a Democrat for a state Assembly seat and has emphasized the need for "adequate" state funding for MPS. He said he thought Ferguson would be dedicated to "transparency and accountability in financial matters."

Ferguson said he already lives in District 4, which he would represent if he wins the seat.

