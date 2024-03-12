James Crumbley trial enters 4th day of testimony: Watch live

Prosecutors are expected to present more witnesses Tuesday in the involuntary manslaughter trial of James Crumbley, father of the Oxford High School shooter, who killed four students and wounded seven other people on Nov. 30, 2021.

Monday's testimony featured the school's dean of students and a counselor at the time of the shooting, who explained why they let the shooter stay in school that day and described a meeting after his parents were summoned for a meeting.

Ethan Crumbley, the murderer, pleaded guilty to all charges against him and is serving life without the possibility of parole. His mother, Jennifer Crumbley, was convicted last month of four counts of involuntary manslaughter, making her the first parent in America held criminally responsible for a child's school shooting.

Watch live here and read updates through the day.

