James Crumbley involuntary manslaughter trial, Day 2: Watch live

Jurors will hear evidence for a second day in the involuntary manslaughter trial of James Crumbley, father of the Oxford High School shooter. Proceedings are to start at 8:30 a.m.

The parents, whose then-15-year-old son murdered four students and injured six students and teacher on Nov. 30, 2021, are the first in America to face criminal accountability for a child's school shooting. The mother, Jennifer Crumbley, was convicted of four counts of involuntary manslaughter last month and faces up to 15 years in prison when she's sentenced April 9.

The shooter, Ethan Crumbley, pleaded guilty and is serving life in prison without the possibility of parole. He carried out his rampage with a gun his father took to buy him on Black Friday, just days before the killings.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: James Crumbley trial, Day 2: Watch live