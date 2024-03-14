James Crumbley convicted of involuntary manslaughter for son's school shooting

In the end, the prosecution got them all — son, mother and father — the three key figures in a 2021 mass school shooting that cost four students their lives, heightened awareness about parental responsibility and proper gun storage, and made history in the world of American jurisprudence.

On Thursday, an Oakland County jury found James Crumbley guilty on four counts of involuntary manslaughter, making him the second parent in America to be held criminally responsible for a mass school shooting carried out by their son. The first was his wife.

Separate juries held both James and Jennifer Crumbley responsible for the deaths of four students who were murdered by their son in the 2021 Oxford High School mass shooting: Tate Myre, 16; Hana St. Juliana, 14; Madisyn Baldwin, 17, and Justin Shilling, 17.

Victims' families continue quest for accountability

The 15-year-old shooter carried out his rampage using a gun that his father had purchased him as an early Christmas gift — a detail that sent shockwaves across the world and planted a bull's-eye on America's gun culture, with child-safety advocates demanding change. Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty to the murders and other charges, including his injuring seven other people, and is serving life in prison without parole.

The victims' families are still reeling.

For them, the guilty verdicts against the Crumbleys are a step toward justice, they say, but more accountability and change are still needed, especially when it comes to holding school officials responsible for mass shootings.

“While we are grateful that James and Jennifer Crumbley were found guilty, we want to be very clear that this is just the beginning of our quest for justice and true accountability,” the families of the four slain students said in a joint statement after the verdict came down. “There is so much more that needs to be done to ensure other families in Michigan and across the country don’t experience the pain that we feel and we will not stop until real change is made.”

The courtroom was silent as the jury foreman, a grandfather of three who grew up around guns in the Upper Peninsula and works for a trash company, stood to announce the verdicts. As he read the verdicts, sighs of relief could be heard by the victims' families. Madisyn's mom dropped her head and cried.

James Crumbley showed no emotion other than shaking his head side to side as each of the four guilty verdicts was read.

After the jurors left the courthouse, they were escorted to their cars by sheriff's deputies. None wanted to discuss their verdict.

Following the verdict, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald stressed that the parents of the victims are still grieving and demanding change.

"This verdict does not bring back their children, but it does mark a moment in accountability," McDonald said as she once again blamed the Crumbleys for the deaths of four students. "These parents could have prevented this tragedy ... with just the smallest of efforts."

She also stressed:

"We will not solve gun violence with these three prosecutions," she said. "I refuse to take a victory lap with these prosecutions. It will not bring back these kids. We have a lot more work to do."

Defense attorney Mariell Lehman provided a statement to the Free Press: "We have maintained since November 30, 2021, that James did not know that his son could or would harm anyone or that he had obtained the means to do so. James feels terrible about what happened that day to Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, Justin Shilling, and the many others affected. We are obviously disappointed with the outcome and also understand that the jury had a very difficult task in front of them.”

Jennifer Crumbley was convicted on Feb. 6 following a weeklong trial that portrayed her as a selfish and philandering mother who spent more time on her horse hobby than with her son, ignored the teen’s mental health needs and supported his obsession with guns. She faces up to 15 years in prison when she is sentenced April 9.

The debate about whose gun it was and how it was stored

His obsession with the Sig Sauer 9mm played especially prominent in his dad's case.

But the gun purchase itself turned into a controversial issue as the prosecution maintained it was a gift for the minor child and easily accessible, while the defense claimed it wasn't really a gift, but more like a car given to a teenager. The gun actually belonged to the dad, the defense argued, was only to be used with the dad at a shooting range and was hidden in a bedroom armoire, unloaded, with the bullets tucked in a separate drawer.

Lehman said in her closing argument: "If it really was his gun, why was it hidden in James' bedroom?" She also asked jurors to consider this entry in the shooter’s journal: "I will have to find where my dad hid my 9 mm before I can shoot (up) the school."

In the end, the jury went with the prosecution's theory: that James Crumbley bought his troubled son a gun instead of getting him help, didn't secure it properly, didn't put a cable lock on it and never told school officials about that gun at a pivotal meeting where he learned about his son's disturbing drawing of a gun, along with the words, "The thoughts won't stop. Help me."

The Crumbleys, who were summoned to the school over that drawing, returned to their jobs after meeting with two school officials and their son, vowing to get him help within 48 hours. Their son returned to class. Two hours later, he fired his first shot.

'Even the smallest of things'

"James Crumbley is not on trial for what his son did. He's on trial for what he did and didn't do," Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald told jurors in her closing argument, maintaining the father could have taken “tragically small measures” to prevent the tragedy, but “did nothing.”

Craig Shilling, father of slain Justing Shilling, hugs Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald after James Crumbley was found guilty on all four counts of involuntary manslaughter in the Oakland County courtroom of Cheryl Matthews on Thursday, March, 14, 2024. Crumbley was tried on four counts of involuntary manslaughter for the four students killed in the 2021 Oxford High School shooting perpetrated by his son Ethan Crumbley.

"Remember that he didn't just fail in his duty to his son … he failed in his duty to protect Hana, and Justin and Madisyn and Tate," McDonald said. "And that is why we are here. … Because if James Crumbley had done even the smallest of things, like the 10-second cable lock or gone home or took responsibility for his kid who was in trouble, those kids wouldn't have been shot and killed in that school on that day."

Besides the four students murdered, seven other people were wounded, including teacher Molly Darnell, who testified against both parents, telling jurors through tears how she came eye to eye with the gunman before he fired through her classroom door, striking her in the arm. She texted her husband: "I love you. Active shooter."

The prosecution built its unprecedented case against the parents on journal entries by their son, text messages the boy sent to his mom and friend eight months before the massacre, social media posts by the boy and his mom, and interviews with dozens of police officials and shooting witnesses.

It also showed both juries the horrifying video of the shooting itself, which brought multiple jurors to tears, some holding their hands over their mouths. The defense tried to keep the shooting video out, arguing it was unfairly prejudicial and only inflamed the passions of the jury. It maintained the parents’ case had nothing to do with what happened inside the school building, but outside the building — and before the massacre.

But the judge let it in. And it had impact — if the verdicts and tears are any indication.

During the father's trial, the prosecution and defense hammered away at the same themes they did in the wife's case, with one side maintaining Crumbley was a careless, negligent father who bought a troubled son a gun and failed to secure it, while the other side maintained the dad never saw any signs that his son was mentally ill or would ever harm someone, and that the gun was secured.

In closing arguments, Lehman acknowledged the horrors that occurred on Nov. 30, 2021 — that lives were tragically ended and other lives ruined. But she maintained that the case against the father was one of hindsight and second-guessing.

"The prosecution is asking you to second-guess the decisions" of James Crumbley, Lehman said, maintaining that no one who met with the shooter in the hours before the massacre could have predicted what was going to happen.

"As (school counselor) Shawn Hopkins told you, 'It's easy to look at things in hindsight,' " she said, referring to the counselor who concluded shortly before the massacre that the shooter posed no threat, despite Hopkins getting five alerts from teachers within 24 hours of the shooting about the teen showing troubling behavior.

The school officials didn't think he was a danger, she stressed, and neither did the boy's father.

"You saw no evidence that James Crumbley had any knowledge that his son was a danger to anyone,” Lehman said. “… Still, the prosecution wants you to find that James could foresee that his son was a danger to others."Lehman stressed repeatedly: "He had no idea what his son was planning to do … In fact, no one that interacted with James Crumbley's son on November 30th of 2021 knew what was going to happen a short time later. No one."

The jury disagreed.

Here are key pieces of evidence the prosecution showed jurors at James Crumbley’s trial:

On Nov. 26, 2021, James Crumbley and his son went to an Oxford gun store and bought a Sig Sauer 9mm semiautomatic pistol.

Two entries in the son’s journal mentioned this gun: “All I need is my 9 mm pistol, which I’m currently begging my dad for.”

Another journal entry reads: "First off, I got my gun. It's a Sig Sauer … The shooting is tomorrow. I have access to the gun and ammo."

On the same day of the gun purchase, the son posted a photo of the weapon on Instagram, writing: “Just got my new beauty today. SIG SAUER 9mm."

On the morning before the school shooting, Ethan Crumbley drew on his geometry worksheet a picture of a gun, a human body bleeding, and the words: ‘My life is useless … Blood everywhere … The thoughts won’t stop. Help me."

Entries in the teen’s journal indicated he was mentally struggling and begging for help., such as: "I have zero help for my mental problems, and it's causing me to shoot up the f----- school."

"I want help, but my parents won't listen to me, so I can't get any help."

"My parents won't listen to me about help or a therapist."

A text the shooter sent to his friend seven months before the shooting: "I actually asked my dad to take me to the doctor the other day, and he just gave me some pills and said to 'suck it up.'"

The drawing of the gun was discussed heavily at trial, as prosecutors argued the Crumbleys could have and should have brought their son home from school that day after seeing the alarming "Help me" message. But their jobs were more important than their son, they argued as they scoffed at James Crumbley’s claim that he did not know his son was in severe mental distress.

"Use common sense," McDonald urged jurors. "It doesn't make any sense to stand here and say someone had no idea that he needed help when he saw on a page, 'Help me.' "

Lehman sought to explain why James Crumbley didn't bring his son home that day, saying the professionals at school wanted the boy to see someone so that his sadness wouldn't get worse, "not that 'he had to see someone right now. It's an emergency. He has to see someone right now.' That's not what was said."

The defense argued James Crumbley did not know what was in the journal. It could not challenge the allegations in the journal because the son refused to testify.

"If James knew what was in that journal, the prosecution would have told you that. If James knew that his son had gained access to his firearms, the prosecution would have told you that. You definitely would have seen it.""But you didn't, because James didn't know," Lehman said, stressing that "can be your reasonable doubt."

But the jury had no doubts.

James Crumbley, like his wife, faces up to 15 years in prison when he is sentenced.

