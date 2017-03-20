After James Comey’s testimony, White House stands by wiretapping claim
White House press secretary Sean Spicer said President Trump is not willing to withdraw his accusation that President Obama had him wiretapped, even after FBI Director James Comey said Monday that he has “no information” that supports the claim. Spicer said more information will come after the testimony. On whether or not Trump has complete confidence in Comey, Spicer said, “There’s no reason to believe he doesn’t at this time.”
