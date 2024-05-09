James City County police searching for assistance in finding sexual assault suspect

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County Police are asking for assistance in finding 21-year-old Nijhad “Jhad” Johnson on charges of sexual assault and abduction, police said.

The offense occurred in the 6400 block of Richmond Rd. at approximately 11 a.m. on April 22, 2024. Police advised the public not to approach or attempt to apprehend Johnson, and call police instead.

Johnson is approximately 5’11’’ tall and 150 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants with graffiti print, black shoes and a black durag. A last known address is 1979 Greenleaf Dr., Norfolk, VA 23523.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.