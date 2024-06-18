James Carville Surprises Ari Melber With Trump-Biden Debate Prediction

Longtime Democratic strategist James Carville said Monday he wouldn’t be surprised if former President Donald Trump chickens out of his first 2024 election debate against President Joe Biden.

Biden and Trump are scheduled to go head-to-head in Atlanta on June 27 for the audience-less CNN debate, and one rule will see the candidates’ microphones muted when it’s not their turn to speak.

While discussing the debate rules, MSNBC’s Ari Melber asked Carville if that will matter.

“Well, if I was a gambler, and actually, I am a gambler, I’d take even money that Trump doesn’t show up,” he replied.

“Ha!” said Melber. “You don’t think Trump’s coming next week?”

“I mean, I don’t know, but I think he’s gonna wake up and decide,” suggested Carville. “Just like he said he was gonna testify at his defense in his trial, he didn’t even put on a defense.”

“If you gave me even money, I’d say he’s a no-show. He’ll just get up in the morning and say, I’m just not going to do it,” Carville added.

Watch Carville’s full analysis here:

