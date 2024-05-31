James Carville Names 1 Thing That'd Help Biden 'A Lot' In Trump Debate

Longtime Democratic strategist James Carville revealed one topic that could be to President Joe Biden’s benefit if it’s part of his CNN debate against former President Donald Trump scheduled for June 27.

“If the debate is about abortion, it will help a lot,” Carville told conservative commentator Bill Kristol when asked about the planned faceoff on Wednesday.

Carville — earlier in Kristol’s podcast — noted that birth control is popular among voters despite GOP-ledmoveschallenging efforts to protect or expand access to contraceptives, adding that Biden has “got to drive” the issue home.

“You got to keep them answering. You got to keep Trump off guard. You can do it with things like this. You can’t let him get his footing,” Carville said.

He continued, “I just don’t see him being a sufficient irritant out there. But then they have a big financial advantage. They could open up some opportunities here over the summer.”

A majority of Americans continue to back access to abortion roughly two years after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, according to a Pew Research Center survey released this month.

About 63% of Americans said abortion should be legal “in all or most cases,” the survey found, an increase of 4 percentage points from 2021.

Of the moderate and liberal Republicans surveyed, about two-thirds agreed with the view, the survey revealed.

Another separate survey recently shared by The New York Times showed roughly 17% of registered voters in six swing states said Biden has “a lot of responsibility” or “some responsibility” for the overturning of Roe.

Over 55% of those surveyed pointed to the presumptive GOP presidential nominee having “some” or “a lot of responsibility” for the Supreme Court’s decision, as well.

Carville said he doesn’t think Trump will show up to the debate, pointing to his recent claim that he’d testify in his hush money trial only to not do so.

“He’s paid zero price for not testifying his own path. None. And from that, he’s learned, I can do what I want. I can back out of a debate. What are they going to do to me?,” Carville said.

Check out more of Carville on “Conversations with Bill Kristol” below.

