James Buchanan graduate Ashley Moats will do medical residency with Meritus in Hagerstown

For one James Buchanan High School graduate, matching with the Meritus Family Medicine Residency Program is a chance to practice medicine where she grew up.

Ashley Moats, who played volleyball for the Rockets before graduating in 2014, said she and her fiancé are looking forward to moving back to the tristate area after she graduates from Campbell University's Jerry M. Wallace School of Osteopathic Medicine in North Carolina this spring.

She worked at Meritus Medical Center briefly as part of her training, and knew it was right for her.

“I could see myself working there as a resident in training for the next three years, and maybe longer,” she said March 15, known as Match Day for residency programs across the country.

What does a ‘match’ mean for med students?

Ashley Moats

Each year, medical students nationwide eagerly await announcement for where they “matched,” meaning where they will spend their next several years in residency.

Medical residency programs serve as structured apprenticeships leading to board certification in a particular specialty. A resident is a physician who is enrolled in this apprenticeship or residency and is overseen by board-certified faculty physicians.

The selective process resulted in six medical school graduates being matched with the family medicine program at Meritus.

“We are honored to be able to help shape the next generation of compassionate family physicians,” said Dr. Brad Miller, Meritus Family Medicine Residency Program. “Our highly skilled faculty physicians and colleagues will oversee the next three years of apprenticeship for these six new graduates. Our faculty work closely with the resident physicians, which means that our patients have a unique opportunity to participate in this journey.”

Who are the new family medicine residents?

In addition to Moats, the Meritus Family Medicine Residency Program Class of 2027 includes:

• Meghana Annadata, American University of Antigua College of Medicine

• Lawrence Barnoski, Campbell University Jerry M. Wallace School of OsteopathicMedicine

• Ashika Chaluvadi, West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine

• Nancy Tran, West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine

• Thuy Vuong, Liberty University College of Osteopathic Medicine

Learn more at https://www.meritushealth.com/locations/meritus-family-medicine-robinwood.

