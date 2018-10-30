James 'Whitey' Bulger, Boston Mob Kingpin, Killed In Federal Prison: Reports

For years, James “Whitey” Bulger was the second-most-wanted man in America. When Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011, Bulger rose to the top of the FBI’s fugitive list. Soon after that, he was arrested in California, along with his longtime girlfriend, Catherine Greig.

James “Whitey” Bulger — who ruled Boston’s criminal underworld for a quarter-century, stayed on the run for 16 years and then spent the last years of his life in a high-security federal prison — has died, the Department of Justice confirmed Tuesday. He was 89.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons had transferred Bulger from a Florida prison to a high-security penitentiary in West Virginia after a brief stop at a transfer site in Oklahoma City. He was listed as an inmate at USP Hazelton as of Tuesday morning, according to The Boston Globe. Within hours, reports emerged that he had been found dead; CNN and the Globe reported that he had been killed.

Authorities found Bulger unresponsive at approximately 8:20 a.m. and undertook measures to revive him, the BOP said in a statement. The medical examiner in Preston County, where USP Hazelton is located, subsequently pronounced the former mob boss dead. No staff or other inmates were found to be injured, according to the statement, and the BOP did not comment on the circumstances of Bulger’s death. The FBI has initiated an investigation.

The New York Times and CBS reported, citing anonymous law enforcement officials, that Bulger was beaten to death by fellow inmates.

For more than two decades, Bulger was one of the nation’s most notorious gangsters, the leader of Boston’s violent Winter Hill Gang. He killed or arranged the murder of nearly 20 people between 1973 and 1985, according to federal authorities.

He was in his mid-60s when he went on the lam after a corrupt FBI agent alerted him he was about to be arrested. Despite being added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list, he survived 16 years on the run before he was caught in 2011. Authorities said they found fake IDs, a cache of weapons and $800,000 in cash inside an apartment he shared with longtime companion Catherine Greig, then 60.

Bulger, the son of an impoverished Irish immigrant, grew up in South Boston. As a youth, he was reportedly drawn to the streets and, by the time he was a teenager, had racked up multiple arrests for a number of crimes. It was local police who nicknamed Bulger “Whitey” — a moniker he was said to despise — because of his light blond hair.

After a stint at a juvenile detention center, Bulger enlisted in the Air Force in the 1940s. Military life didn’t suit him, and in 1952, after serving nearly four years, he was discharged after several run-ins with the law and for reportedly going AWOL.

Back on the streets, he couldn’t keep his nose clean. In 1956 he was sent to federal prison for armed robbery and hijacking a truck. In total, he served nine years at various prisons, including the federal penitentiaries in Atlanta, on Alcatraz in San Francisco and at Leavenworth, Kansas. He was paroled in 1965.

After his release, Bulger rose to power in the Winter Hill Gang, an Irish mob syndicate that controlled much of Boston during the 1970s and ’80s. In order to generate money, he engaged in numerous illegal activities, including extortion, trafficking of firearms and murder, according to the federal authorities. His criminal enterprises reportedly earned him upward of $30 million.