Jamari Moore Death Investigation continues On | March 20, 2024 | News 19 at 4 p.m.
News 19 at 4 p.m.
News 19 at 4 p.m.
Electric boat maker Candela is approaching cruising speed with $25 million in new funding and the first commercial deployment of its new P-12 ferry in New Zealand. The company has global ambitions for its highly efficient boats and has completed and delivered dozens of them — which is a lot in this industry! Candela has been slowly upping the size of its vessels for years, starting with the considerably smaller C-7 and C-8 (noting the length in meters) — of which, as of this week, they have now produced a total of 70.
Also in the mix: Levi's, Crest, Blink, Revlon, Bali, Neutrogena, Olay and Vera Bradley. Don't miss this massive event!
Stocks rose after the Fed's latest projection for interest rates showed the central bank sees three interest rate cuts by the end of this year.
Central bank officials predict changes to come with interest rates expected to tick down to 4.6% this year.
Today, during NBCUniversal’s annual technology conference, One24, the company revealed a slew of features coming to its streaming service Peacock ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics in July. The most notable feature to launch on Peacock is multiview, which allows subscribers to view up to four simultaneous matches at once. Next to picture-in-picture mode, many sports fans agree that multiview has been one of the greatest advancements to sports streaming tech in years, since it offers a more convenient way to follow multiple games simultaneously instead of constantly switching streams.
Police in Florida have been unable to locate Sutton since March 7, when the warrant was issued.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don wraps up his positional sleeper series with the pitchers!
Dannen had to hire a new football coach and fired his men's basketball coach in his brief Washington tenure.
Nineteen years after Jawed Karim uploaded the very first YouTube video, the awkward, 19-second clip in front of San Diego Zoo’s elephant enclosure is memorable today only because of what it represents.
While the technology world breathlessly awaits Reddit's public debut, another company you might never have heard of is about to go public: Astera Labs. Astera this week announced in a public filing that its public debut would be bigger than it initially planned in every way: It will sell more shares — 19.8 million versus the previous plan of 17.8 million — and at a higher price, expecting to sell at $32 to $34 per share, versus the previous $27 to $30 range. Astera expects to raise $517.6 million at the middle of its raised range, it said, up from $392.4 million.
A patio set for $5,000 off? Yes, please! Save on everything you need for a spring and summer to remember at this discount bonanza.
This No. 1 bestselling monitor has over 24,000 5-star ratings and is compact enough for travel — but it can keep your home safe too.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don continues his sleeper series identifying draft gems at every position. This time, he highlights some outfielders.
They sound much better than bone-conduction headphones.
The stories you need to start your day: SCOTUS blocks Texas immigration law again, March Madness begins and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
The home stretch of the NHL season is here, and these players could be key acquisitions for your team's title run.
Productivity is rebounding after 15 years of no gains. That could help drive stocks higher.
More than 36,000 five-star reviewers say this easy-to-use powder helps strengthen their hair, skin and nails.
Big news gamers I’m going to be filming the largest game show in history and releasing it on Prime Video! Deadline previously reported that this deal was in the works, but regardless, the news doesn't come as a surprise.
No more losing precious penne or slippery spaghetti with this genius gizmo.