Jamal Khashoggi Was Strangled On Entering Consulate, Istanbul's Chief Prosecutor Says

The missing Saudi Arabian journalist and U.S. resident Jamal Khashoggi was reportedly strangled to death at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Istanbul’s chief prosecutor Irfan Fidan announced Wednesday that Khashoggi was strangled to death on Oct. 2 immediately upon entering the consulate in a premeditated murder.

The announcement also indicates that, as previously reported, Khashoggi’s body was dismembered after he was killed. Fidan demanded that the Saudis make known the whereabouts of Khashoggi’s body. A Saudi official told HuffPost the suspects identified by the kingdom had said they handed Khashoggi’s body over to a local collaborator, who disposed of it.

Fidan’s statement came on the heels of Saudi chief prosecutor Saud Al Mojeb visiting Istanbul this week to meet with his counterpart to discuss the investigation into Khashoggi’s death.

The results from the Saudi authorities’ initial investigation showed that Khashoggi was killed after a discussion turned into a fight during his visit to the consulate. A Saudi prosecutor said that 18 people were arrested in connection with the death.

Saudi officials shifted their story last week after evidence from Turkey revealed that the killing was in fact premeditated. Turkish investigators found information indicating “that the suspects in the incident had committed their act with a premeditated intention,” according to a statement reported by Saudi state media.

Khashoggi’s fiancee, Hatice Cengiz, who was waiting outside the consulate for him when he went missing, has called on U.S. President Donald Trump and other leaders to ensure that Khashoggi’s death in Istanbul is not covered up.

At a memorial in London on Monday, Cengiz urged Trump to “help reveal the truth and ensure justice be served.”

“He should not pave the way for a cover-up of my fiance’s murder,” she said. “Let’s not let money taint our conscience and compromise our values.”