Jamaica's Carter at court for Bolt Olympic relay medal case

Jamaican sprinter Nesta Carter arrives for a hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne, Switzerland, Wednesday, Nov 15, 2017 after filing an appeal against the IOC that stripped him of his 2008 Beijing Olympics sprint relay gold medal due to anti-doping rule violations.. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Jamaican sprinter Nesta Carter is at the Court of Arbitration for Sport to appeal against disqualification from the 2008 Olympics in a doping case that cost Usain Bolt a 4x100-meter relay gold medal.

Carter shielded his face from media on arriving at sport's highest court on Wednesday for a closed-doors hearing expected to last all day. A verdict is expected within weeks.

The 32-year-old Carter is challenging his disqualification imposed by the International Olympic Committee for a positive test for a banned stimulant.

Carter tested positive for methylhexaneamine last year in a reanalysis program of samples from the 2008 Beijing Olympics and 2012 London Olympics.

The case spoiled Bolt's perfect Olympic record of three gold medals — in the 100, 200 and 4x100 — at three consecutive games from 2008-2016.