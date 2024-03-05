Jamaican man wanted in Daytona for first-degree murder arrested in Pittsburgh

A Jamaican national on the run after fatally shooting a Daytona Beach man in a confrontation over a woman in September was arrested in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, police said.

Daytona Beach police said that Danitto Simpson, 25, wanted on first-degree murder and aggravated battery charges, was taken into custody in Pittsburgh by police and U.S. Marshals.

Simpson was also wanted for beating his pregnant girlfriend with a broomstick, police said. Simpson will be extradited to Daytona Beach to face the murder charge.

Fatally shot over woman issues Police: Daytona Beach man fatally shot had history of fighting with shooter over woman

Daytona Beach police said that on Sept. 10 at 11:44 p.m. Simpson shot and killed Donnell Williams, 24, outside the Daytona Garden Apartments on Jean Street.

Police had a warrant for Simpson's arrest but he fled the state.

Simpson and Williams had a history of confrontations because Simpson was having sexual relations with the mother of Williams' children, according to police.

On Sept 10, witnesses told police that Simpson and Williams got into a fight outside the apartment complex and both fell to the ground. Simpson then got up, pulled out a gun, and shot Williams twice, according to a police report.

Williams had gunshot wounds to his stomach and leg and lost consciousness as police tended to him. He was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center where he died, police reports indicate.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Man wanted for fatally shooting Daytona Beach man over woman arrested