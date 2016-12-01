Jamaican fugitive on FBI wanted list for quadruple killing

This undated photo provided by the FBI shows fugitive Marlon Jones who is wanted for multiple counts of murder in Los Angeles. The FBI has added Jones, a Jamaican fugitive to its most-wanted list as a suspect in the slaying of four people at a Los Angeles birthday party in October. The FBI announced a reward on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016 of up to $100,000 for information leading to the arrest of Jones who should be "considered armed and extremely dangerous." (FBI via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Jamaican fugitive sought in the slaying of four people at a Los Angeles birthday party in October was added Thursday to the FBI's most wanted list.

A reward of up to $100,000 was offered for information leading to the arrest of Marlon Jones, who should be "considered armed and extremely dangerous," the FBI said.

Los Angeles prosecutors have filed four counts of murder against Jones for a wild gun battle that erupted in a home Oct. 15 after he shot and killed a rival Jamaican gang member, the FBI said.

Three others were killed and 10 were wounded in the ensuing gun fight in the house that was being used as a restaurant.

Dozens of people were at the party and witnesses said they heard gunshot blasts and then saw several bloody victims sitting or lying on the ground outside the house.

Putting him on the most wanted list provides publicity that has led to the capture of more than 150 suspects with the help of the public, the FBI said.

Los Angeles police have obtained a warrant for Jones' arrest, but he is believed to have fled California and could leave the country, the FBI said. In addition to ties to California, he has connections to New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Tennessee, Virgin Islands and Jamaica.

Jones, who uses several aliases and birth dates, is believed to be in the U.S. illegally.

He has a violent history and is a member of an East Coast Jamaican gang known for illegally selling marijuana.