Jamaal Bowman loses most expensive primary race ever

Unprecedented sums of money were spent in the race between Bowman and George Latimer in New York's 16th congressional district [Getty Images]

New York congressman Jamaal Bowman has lost a primary challenge, according to projections, in a closely watched race that exposed a bitter rift within the Democratic party over the Israel-Gaza war.

George Latimer, 70, entered the race at the urging of local Jewish leaders who were angry with Mr Bowman over his vocal criticism of Israel.

The former school principal has accused Israel of genocide, which it denies, and repeatedly questioned the Biden administration's support of Israel's government.

One group, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, or Aipac, spent nearly $15m (£12m) in the primary to unseat the left-wing representative in New York's 16th congressional district.

Overall, $24.8m was spent by various groups in the race, making it the most expensive House of Representatives primary in history.

With more than 70% of votes counted on Tuesday evening, Mr Latimer had won nearly 56% of the vote, compared with 44% for Mr Bowman.

A long-time former county executive, Mr Latimer has portrayed himself as a steadfast defender of Israel and characterised Hamas as a terrorist organisation that cannot be negotiated with.

Mr Bowman, who won office in 2020, had accused Aipac of trying to "buy" the race in the district, which spans Westchester Country and part of the New York City borough of the Bronx.

Speaking to CBS, the BBC's US partner, earlier this week, Mr Bowman said that "people treat you as [if] something is wrong with you" if candidates do not take a pro-Israel stance.

"George Latimer is not a critical thinking person," Mr Bowman was quoted as saying by CBS. "Much of what he espouses comes directly from Aipac, who is funding his entire campaign."

Last year, US lawmakers formally censured Mr Bowman after he activated a fire alarm while Congress was in session, triggering an evacuation as Democrats were trying to stall a vote to avert a government shutdown.

Mr Latimer was supported by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, while Mr Bowman was backed by House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries, left-wing representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and independent Vermont senator Bernie Sanders.

Primary races also took place on Tuesday in Utah and Colorado.

In Colorado, headline-making Republican Lauren Boebert emerged victorious over five other rivals from her party in the state's fourth congressional district.

With 70% of ballots counted, she had won more than 43% of the vote.

Ms Boebert, 37, opted to run in the heavily conservative district after leaving the state's third district in which she narrowly won re-election in 2022.

The primary also marked her first electoral campaign since her personal life drew the attention of national media.

In one incident, which took place last year, she apologised after being escorted out of a theatre performance in Denver after complaints of vaping, singing and causing a disturbance.