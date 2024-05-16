JALS accepts a $1 million grant

May 16—JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Area Local Schools Board of Education accepted a $1 million grant from the United States Department of Agriculture to expand access to education and health care resources in Ashtabula County during a Tuesday evening meeting.

"It is truly a pleasure and honor for our board to accept the USDA, Rural Utilities Services Distance Learning and Telemedicine Grant on behalf of the administration, staff, students and our community," said JALS Board President Scott Ardary.

"Receiving a $ 1 million grant is a great accomplishment for our school district. ... his grant is recognition of the fact that access to technology and connectivity is key to helping students and our community prosper," said JALS Superintendent John Montanaro.

USDA Ohio State Director Jonathan McCracken attended the event and praised the district's application for the grant.

"You put forth a great proposal," he said.

He commended John Patterson, state office director for the USDA Farm Service Agency, who was in attendance and mentioned the grant option to the school district.

"In addition to the many educational opportunities this grant provides to students in the classroom, we wrote the grant to explore the ability to engage in tele-health initiatives, both for the social and emotional support of students and families as well as future partnerships to enhance the work of school nurses, counselor, administrators and teachers," Montanaro said.

He said the district has already reached out to potential partners including the school of nursing at Youngstown State University, Kent State Ashtabula and community-based organizations such as the Jefferson Emergency Rescue District.

He said these entities, and the Jefferson police and fire departments, will be able to use the labs and telecommunication hubs to provide professional development to teachers, do presentations for students, and participate in conference within their colleagues around the state or nation, remotely from the schools.

Montanaro said tele-education projects with area universities, museums and other online educational opportunities will be pursued.

He said the new equipment will be in every classroom in all four district buildings which include Jefferson Elementary School, Rock Creek Elementary School, Jefferson Junior High School and Jefferson Area High School.

The equipment will also be available in the JALS Board of Education room, the transportation department, the school libraries and multi-media rooms and in special computer labs equipped to introduce students to E-Sports and gaming.

"This grant provides students and staff with the type of technology that is reshaping our society's personal, educational and work environments. ...We look forward to launching this project and learning from others how to best use this technology to serve both the school and greater community and region.

In other business:

—The board honored students of the month, state athletic qualifiers and the JAHS Symphonic Band for their recent achievements.

—A mother of a student asked for further understanding on a state- mandated sexual abuse awareness program that is soon to be implemented.

Administrators said the new program, to be administered by Cadence Care Network, is something a family can opt out if they so desire. They also said the program will include young and older students.

—Board member Joseph Tredent said House bill 425 will mandate the district approve a cellphone police to reduce student's cellphone usage.