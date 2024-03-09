Jake Tapper Brutally Checks 'Unofficial Trump Adviser' Sean Hannity Over Biden Take

CNN anchor Jake Tapper took a swipe at Fox News host Sean Hannity over his evaluation of a “very different” President Joe Biden following Thursday’s State of the Union address.

On Friday’s edition of “The Lead,” Tapper noted that Republicans have often talked about 81-year-old Biden being “old, weak, gaffe-prone, senile” and a “pushover.” But Tapper then flipped to a recent clip of Hannity, an ally of former President Donald Trump, reacting to the State of the Union speech.

“Tonight, America saw, let’s say, a very different Joe Biden,” Hannity said in the footage.

“I might call him ‘Jacked-Up Joe,’ and that’s being charitable. He sounded like a hyper-caffeinated, angry old man,” added the Fox News host, who for years has typically labeled Biden with the Trump-backed nickname “Sleepy Joe.”

Calling Hannity an “unofficial Trump adviser,” Tapper then raised a question about conservative reactions to Biden’s fiery speech to Congress.

“Can Republicans have it both ways?” Tapper asked.

“This also reminds me of the fact that they accuse him of being a dumb puppet fool and also this criminal mastermind. It just seems like you’ve got to pick a lane here.”

In response to Tapper, Hannity took to social media with a nickname for the CNN anchor himself.

“Fake Jake are you really that dumb?” Hannity wrote Friday. “OK. Let’s play, game on. Tune in to radio and TV Monday. I’ll gladly educate you. If you still have a job Monday.”

