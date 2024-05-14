Jake Roberson Memorial Splash Park construction expected to start soon in Massillon

An artist rendering of the Jake Roberson Memorial Splash Park, which is in the works for Wampler Park, 1818 Main Ave. W, Massillon. The goal is to have the venue operational by this summer.

MASSILLON – Work for a memorial splash pad on the city's west side is targeted to start by end of this month, as a construction contractor has been tapped for the project.

The Jake Roberson Memorial Splash Park is planned for Wampler Park, 1818 Main Ave. W, and the goal is to have the venue operational sometime this summer. Youngstown-based Daniel A. Terreri & Sons has been awarded the bid for the project.

However, the opening could be pushed into 2025 due to the delivery timing of a new prefabricated restroom and changing room facility.

"The restrooms may not be here in time to open this summer," said Steve Pedro, the city's Parks and Recreation Department director. "It's a prebuilt building, and we're not for sure when it will get here."

Construction on the splash pad is expected to take around six weeks once started, said Pedro, adding that the same contractor also built the kiddie pool inside the Massillon Recreation Center.

The estimated price tag is $1.1 million. State grants and private donations make up the bulk of funding. The Roberson family has made a $100,000 donation toward the project. In addition, $300,000 has been set aside via American Rescue Plan Act funding.

The splash pad should total about 8,000 square feet, Pedro said. Ample parking, a playground and pavilion also have made Wampler Park a more attractive gathering spot, as well as a tennis court and four pickleball courts that will be built adjacent to the new splash pad.

"The tennis and pickleball areas will be open this summer," Pedro said.

Mayor Jamie Slutz called the new attractions coming to Wampler Park major additions for residents citywide.

"There are a lot of people excited about the (splash pad) project, and we look forward to construction starting soon," he said.

Who is Jake Roberson?

Roberson was a springboard diver who graduated in 2005 from Washington High School, earning a scholarship to Drexel University, and later landed a spot as a team diver at Sea World. He drowned in 2017 while living in California after a struggle with an unspecified illness.

The idea for a splash park was broached during a memorial service in the spring 2017 at the high school, when former Mayor Kathy Catazaro-Perry suggested to the Roberson family that a splash park in Massillon would be a positive and long-lasting way to memorialize him.

This article originally appeared on The Independent: Massillon aims to start Jake Roberson splash pad effort by end of May