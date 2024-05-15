'Jai'Shaun was loved:' Mother seeking answers after shooting

Jai'Shaun Young, far right, stands with the rest of his family at a Thanksgiving gathering in 2022.

Before he was shot, Jai'Shaun Young was a rapper, publishing his songs on Soundcloud and YouTube. Now, his mother, Shauna Burger, listens to his music, dearly missing her son.

"It's a part of him that gets to live on," she said. "If I ever get to the point to where his voice fades, I can listen to it and it'll come back."

Young, who was 21 and lived in Gastonia, was shot and killed in York, South Carolina, on May 4. He had been at a home with friends and young women he met on Instagram when he was shot. According to his mother, he didn't know the person who shot him.

"The day he decided to go back is when the shooting happened," Burger said. "My son just happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time."

Burger said the police have a teenager in custody and are seeking another one. York police did not respond to a request for comment.

"All of the people that were involved, even though they're juveniles, I do want them tried as adults. I don't want them to get off easy because of their age," she said. "Because I feel like 15 you have a conscious mind and you know exactly what you're doing.

"People kind of think that because it's in the Black community, nobody really cares and people get off easy, so that's why it continues to keep happening," she added. "My son, I don't want his life to be in vain, so … whoever did this, I want them tried. I want them convicted."

York County Solicitor Kevin Brackett said that his office will have to review the case to see if it meets the criteria for the teens to be charged as an adult. In the past, that process has taken two to three months, he said.

"We may want to wait for both of them to be apprehended before we make the decision," he said.

Jai'Shaun Young is survived by a 4-year-old son, Kenzo. Burger said Young grew up without his biological father, and so he wanted to be there for his son.

"He was just excited, had all these plans," Burger said. "His birth father was never in his life. He wanted to make sure his son didn't have that abandonment feeling."

Young was "the life of the party," his mother said.

"Whenever he walked in, you just know you was going to have a good time," she said.

"Jai'Shaun was loved. I didn't know until this happened his impact on a lot of people. He's touched so many people," Burger said. "He was just a kind, kind soul, very charismatic, loving and a talented individual."

