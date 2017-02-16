Jailed leader's ally assumes power in southern India state

AIADMK party leader Edappadi Palanisamy pays his respects at the memorial for former state chief minister Jayalalithaa Jayaram after being sworn in as Tamil Nadu state chief minister in Chennai on February 16, 2017 (AFP Photo/Arun SANKAR)

An ally of disgraced Indian politician VK Sasikala was Thursday sworn in as the next leader of Tamil Nadu state, ending a weeks-long tussle over succession marked by bitter infighting.

Wearing a crisp white shirt, Edappadi Palanisamy took the oath of office along with 31 cabinet colleagues in the state capital Chennai at a ceremony beamed live nationwide.

Palanisamy took the reins of the ruling party after Sasikala was spectacularly hauled off to prison for graft just as she was on the verge of becoming chief minister of the southern state.

She had already been nominated for the top job before she was convicted Tuesday of amassing illegal assets worth $10 million, barring her from holding office for a decade.

Palanisamy, 63, was cleared for the top job after receiving Sasikala's blessing and a majority vote from the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party.

Palanisamy must now prove his majority on the floor of the house within the next 15 days to cement his new position, Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao's office said in a statement.

The AIADMK said on Twitter that the "vote of confidence" would take place on Saturday.

Palanisamy, who served as a senior minister in previous governments, emerged as the frontrunner after Tuesday's bombshell court verdict shattered Sasikala's political ambitions.

Tamil Nadu, one of India's most prosperous states, was plunged into political crisis after its long-serving chief minister Jayalalithaa Jayaram died suddenly in December.

Her close aide Sasikala -- a one-time video cassette seller who has never held political office or stood for election -- emerged as the heir apparent until a rebellion by aspirational party colleague O Panneerselvam blocked her ascent.

She skipped Tuesday's court hearing and instead stayed at a Chennai resort with several dozen legislators over fears her opponents' camp might try and poach them before her investiture.

The corruption case dates back to the late 1990s, when Jayalalithaa and Sasikala were accused of profiting from the chief minister's office and acquiring wealth beyond their income.

They were jointly accused of illegally amassing bungalows, luxury cars, tea estates and vast quantities of gold worth the equivalent of $10 million.

Sasikala had spent nearly a month in the same Bangalore prison in 2014 before being let out on bail.

On Thursday, crowds carrying photographs of Jayalalithaa burst fire crackers to celebrate Palanisamy's appointment.

In signs of trouble still brewing in the ruling party, Panneerselvam vowed to keep fighting for 'Amma' or mother as Jayalalithaa was fondly known.

"We will keep this fight alive. This is my assurance to my brothers and sisters who have stood by me all these days."