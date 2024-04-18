‘Jail time might need happen’: Andrew Weissmann on Trump continuing to violate gag orders
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Andrew Weissmann, Former top official at the Department of Justice, and Susanne Craig, New York Times Investigative Reporter joins Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to the continued issues that are gumming up the judicial process with defendant Trump continuing to violate gag orders imposed against him and facing no real consequences.