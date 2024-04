TechCrunch

Dan Purcell, the founder and CEO of Ceartas, recalls feeling devastated when he realized that a former partner had, unbeknownst to him, uploaded previously private, intimate videos of them onto a porn site. Purcell then looked into services that could help him take the videos down, but most were aimed at large enterprises rather than creators. Resolved to come up with a solution to help prevent such violations, Purcell roped in his co-founder Jonny Smyth (now CTO of the startup) to build Ceartas in 2021.