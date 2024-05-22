Jail idea could get new partners

May 22—By Barry Porterfield — bporterfield@pvdemocrat.com

A partnership is what Garvin County Sheriff Jim Mullett is proposing with the city of Pauls Valley for a site to someday build a brand new county jail.

Mullett told the Pauls Valley City Council last week he is looking at a few acres of city property in the local industrial park as maybe the best place for a future jail facility.

For that reason, the sheriff is clear about his intention of working with the city to acquire that property and possibly using revenue bonds to make the new jail a reality without a tax increase for county residents.

"We're working to try and get a new jail," Mullett said. "We've been looking for a place. It's time to build a new jail.

"I would like to be here in Pauls Valley. A jail has been here since Garvin County started. I'm looking at 10 acres in the Pauls Valley Industrial Park off of (U.S.) Highway 77.

"I'm asking that we could start our talks for that property. I would like us to be partners in this endeavor."

The idea of building a new county jail actually goes back to the previous sheriff, Larry Rhodes, as Mullett has taken it to the next level by looking at various options to make it work.

He adds the current jail is "old" and efforts over the last few years to look at renovations have shown that option is too costly and ineffective.

Instead, the sheriff has recently teamed with McClain County to consider the possibility of a new regional jail. He now appears focused on a facility to be constructed in Pauls Valley.

"I have looked at a regional jail with McClain County. It's a good concept that would save both counties money. But that would take it out of Pauls Valley."

According to the sheriff, projections are this new jail will house 180 inmates, which compares to 72 for the current one located in the county courthouse annex.

It would include a courtroom and provide the technology to conduct many hearings remotely without having to take inmates over to the courthouse building.

A new jail would be operated by a trust overseen by a board of directors, which Mullett says could create more jobs and provide for better pay for employees of the jail and even the sheriff's department.

The driving force behind the whole thing is the various federal agencies in need of jails to incarcerate their inmates.

That includes U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement or ICE, Bureau of Indian Affairs or BIA, and others like Lighthorse Police and the Chickasaw Nation, municipalities in Garvin County and other counties in the region.

The sheriff's thinking is to create partnerships with these other agencies, resulting in more inmates and the revenue needed to pay for the project.

"There's agencies are willing to house inmates here if we build it. That would generate enough to pay that bond back. That is my ultimate goal — a bond," he said.

"This way I could go back to my people who are involved in writing a bond and say we have a great partnership. I'm just here to get your consideration to begin talks on this property."

Although more of a secondary plan, Mullett said he's been approached by the state Department of Corrections about the possibility of a new jail being constructed on property that for years was the home of the Southern Oklahoma Resource Center just south of Pauls Valley.

"They have asked me to consider taking (the new jail) to the state school. They have about 180 acres out there. I don't want to do that. I would rather be here in Pauls Valley."

If a new jail is ever built the sheriff says the current one would remain in operation on a limited basis.

"We need to consult with our police officers and see what they think," Vice Mayor Bonnie Meisel said to the sheriff.

"Maybe this will get the county to look at the ambulance services," Chip Pearson said.