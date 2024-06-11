Jail evacuation costs could add up fast for Autauga County

PRATTVILLE − The evacuation of the Autauga Metro Jail could wind up costing the county budget hundreds of thousands of dollars in unexpected expenses.

Sheriff Mark Harrell evacuated the jail Thursday morning due to “environmental” safety concerns. The jail had 168 inmates. The facility opened in 2004 and has a capacity of 138.

Records show 143 inmates were taken to county jails throughout the state as part of the evacuation. A number of inmates were bonded out before the move, or transferred to other counties under “holds.” That’s when other law enforcement agencies place holds on inmates to be transferred if they bond out of a county jail where they are being held.

The cost of housing inmates in other jails is $35 to $50 per inmate, per day, depending on what the jail holding them charges, Harrell said. The county commission is responsible for paying those expenses, the sheriff said.

As part of the evacuation, inmates were taken to jails in Blount, Crenshaw, Cullman, Elmore, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Russell and Shelby counties. There were no inmates in the Autauga Metro Jail building by Friday afternoon.

The number of inmates being housed can change several times a day, as new inmates are brought in, and other inmates are released.

What happens to new inmates?

People arrested in Autauga County are now being processed in the sheriff’s office administrative building, adjacent to the Autauga County Courthouse. Inmates are no longer being processed in the metro jail building.

Inmates are fingerprinted, photographed and processed, then taken to jails in other counties depending on availability of bedspace, and which jail is the closest. Deputies and sheriff’s office corrections officers handle the transportation back and forth.

Inmates who bond out are brought back to Prattville for the process, to ensure proper documentation, and then they are released.

The metro jail houses people charged with felonies as well as City of Prattville inmates charged with misdemeanors. Deputies, police officers and state police agency officers make arrests of people housed in the jail.

Why was the jail evacuated?

Harrell said he was informed April 1 about the presence of possible black mold in the jail and the building’s heating, air conditioning and ventilation systems. He informed the county commission of the situation, and he said he was left no other option than to evacuate the jail.

“We have a moral obligation to protect these people,” he said Monday, of the inmates housed in the jail. “They can’t go anywhere. Once I’m made aware of safety and health concerns about the jail, I’m ethically and legally bound to do something.”

The county commission and sheriff’s office each have companies coming in to inspect the jail. The Advertiser has attempted to reach Commission Chairman Jay Thompson for this story. County Administrator Scott Kramer addressed the evacuation on Thursday.

“The county commission is aware of certain facility issues at the Autauga County Metro Jail,” Kramer said at the time. “We have been working diligently, and in good faith, with Sheriff Harrell and his staff to address their important concerns; we will continue to do so and ask him and his staff to do the same.

“Just this week the county commission had workers in the building to assess and attempt to address those concerns. We have also had multiple experts inspect the facility. We will persist to make improvements, but within the scope of the law and the resources available to us, to ensure the wellbeing of anyone – inmate, staff, law enforcement officer, or member of the public – who enters the jail.”

Harrell said his hands are tied.

“It will be up to the county commission to properly and adequately fix the issues to prevent health and safety issues before I, as the sheriff of Autauga County, will place another individual in the jail,” he said Thursday as the evacuation began.

Timeline for repairs

On Monday, Kramer said the commission has worked to address conditions in the jail, and has future projects planned to address concerns about conditions in the jail. A project of about $780,000 is in the final stages that re-roofed the jail and the courthouse. The old roofs were leaking, he said.

The commission planned to open bids June 11 to upgrade electronic security systems in the jail, along with card swipe access to county buildings. In July, bids are set to be let to repair and expand the HVAC systems in the jail and courthouse, Kramer said. Future plans call for renovation of an area in the jail building to construct isolation cells that have padded interiors, done at the request of the sheriff’s office, he said.

The commission is waiting for a report about conditions in the jail, Kramer said. The next scheduled commission meeting is June 18.

We are waiting for the expert to tell us what we are dealing with. We don’t know if its black mold or mildew in the jail. Autauga County Administrator Scott Kramer

“We are waiting for the expert to tell us what we are dealing with,” he said. “We don’t know if its black mold or mildew in the jail. The remediation process is completely different depending on what we are dealing with.

“The commission has to know what we are dealing with before taking any steps to address the problems.”

The sheriff said Monday he has had no direct communication with commissioners on the evacuation of the jail.

There’s a reason for that, Kyle Shirley, county attorney said.

“The sheriff has threatened to file litigation against the commission and has retained outside counsel,” Shirley said. “I have advised my clients not to speak to the sheriff, which is standard advice when litigation is a possibility.”

Harrell confirmed Thursday that he has retained Dwight M. “Tray” Richardson III, who has a law office in Millbrook, as his attorney.

Kramer has communicated regularly before the evacuation with the sheriff and Larry Nixon, jail warden, on conditions in the jail, Shirley said.

“They didn’t tell us this was happening,” Shirley said of the evacuation. “We found out about it when we got a call from WSFA for a comment. The expert was coming Wednesday (June 5) and got rescheduled due to their request.”

