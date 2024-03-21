Jaguars strip club permanently closed after crime, nuisance allegations

The El Paso County Attorney's Office has permanently closed Jaguars Gold Club as part of the settlement of a lawsuit against the longtime strip club accused of being a magnet for violence and criminal activity.

As part of the settlement, the property owners may open a new business at the site. However, it can't be sexually oriented, must apply for a Texas alcoholic beverage license and must close at 2:15 a.m. daily, the county attorney's office said.

Jaguars, at 11377 Gateway West Blvd., was notoriously open until the early morning as a BYOB club that, over two decades, was the scene of repeat gun violence and reputed gang activity.

Last month, the county temporarily closed Jaguars during a law enforcement operation enforcing a temporary injunction, eventually leading to the settlement and the closure.

"This settlement is a clear message that we will not tolerate businesses that operate as havens for crime and nuisance," El Paso County Attorney Jo Anne Bernal said in a statement. "We are committed to protecting the safety and well-being of our community, and we will use all available legal tools to achieve that goal."

The closure is the result of a lawsuit brought through the Nuisance Abatement Team of the County Attorney's Office and follows years of work by the El Paso Police Department, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission and other agencies.

The lawsuit had been filed by the county against Jaguars' owner RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., and the club's managers Angel Richard "Ricco" Torres, Donnell Lee James and Javier Diaz. The settlement resolves allegations the business was a nuisance.

Jaguars, an after-hours club

Jaguars was a "Bring Your Own Beverage" (BYOB) "gentlemen's club" that was not registered with the city as a sexually oriented business, did not have a state alcohol license and was open from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., seven days a week.

During police inspections, club managers would claim the establishment was not a strip club, claiming that dancers wore bikinis. But authorities accused Jaguars of fragrantly breaking the law.

A patrol car with the El Paso Police Department Gang Unit stands outside Jaguars when the strip club was closed down by a court order on Feb. 22.

Jaguars faced allegations of featuring nude and topless women, prostitution and employees selling alcohol and cocaine, according to documentation as part of the county's restraining order. Club management was accused of not being cooperative with police.

Jaguars: A reputation for criminal activity

Jaguars' advertisements stated "military welcome" and offered service members specials even though the club was on the "off-limits" list for Fort Bliss, Holloman Air Force Base and White Sands Missile Range. A 2018 Fort Bliss memo stated that members of the Bloods, Crips, Chuco Tango and Gangster Disciplines gangs congregated at the club.

Since 2018, Jaguars was the scene of 13 gunfire cases, 22 aggravated assaults, 57 drug possession cases, 26 violations of the city's sexually oriented business ordinance, 22 alcohol-permit violations, 13 prostitution-related violations and 12 cases involving gang members, according to police statistics provided by the county attorney's office.

As recently as Feb. 15, undercover agents with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission witnessed nude dancers and club staffers selling bottles of vodka and champagne and an agent purchased $40 worth of cocaine in the club, documents stated.

Jaguars had a reputation in the community as a "strip club," and its reputation among law enforcement was "much darker than that of the community," an El Paso police lieutenant noted in an affidavit filed last month as part of the county's documentation. Violence, drugs and gun-related incidents were common, police said.

Strict restrictions in Jaguars lawsuit settlement

The lawsuit settlement comes with restrictions intended to end criminal activity at the white Parthenon-style building next to Interstate 10 near Lee Trevino Drive.

As part of the settlement, Torres, James and Diaz will no longer be employed and the business must hire new managers.

The new business cannot use "Jaguars Gold Club," or a variation of that name, and cannot use "strip" or sexually-oriented images in its advertising, according to the settlement document. Employees must be clothed.

The business cannot "knowingly use a promoter that is a gang member or has a gang affiliation." Street gang colors and "1%" outlaw biker insignias will be prohibited.

The company must pay a $5,000 bond to the county and a $446 court fee. It must also hire off-duty peace officers for security, which will include a metal-detector wand and bag checks at the entrance and increased lighting inside the club.

The business also agreed to cooperate with law enforcement, including preserving security video for 30 days, obey the city's noise ordinance and have quarterly meetings with representatives of the El Paso Police Pebble Hills Regional Command Center.

The nuisance lawsuit that resulted in Jaguars' closure stemmed from evidence collected over several years by El Paso police, including Pebble Hills patrol officers, the Vice, Narcotics, and Gang units, and the Texas Anti-Gang Center.

"The settlement is a major victory for the El Paso community and will help make our neighborhoods and responding (police) officers safer," the County Attorney's Office said in a statement.

