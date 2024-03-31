Jade Cargill added to WrestleMania XL card after WWE SmackDown debut

Jade Cargill shockingly jumped ship from AEW to WWE last September, just under three years after her debut wrestling match.

Since arriving in the company, Jade has made numerous appearances on WWE programming, including her on-screen debut at Fastlane, while teasing which brand she'll be joining.

During the Royal Rumble, Jade entered at number 28 – but that has been her only in-ring appearance in WWE so far.

WWE

Related: Why Bray Wyatt won't be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024

But last week it was announced Jade had signed with the SmackDown brand, with her official debut taking place on Friday (March 29).

On the show, Jade was introduced by SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis before she put the female roster on notice, telling them: "The storm has arrived."

But that wasn't the last fans saw of Jade on SmackDown. Following the main event, Cargill returned to help Bianca Belair and Naomi fend off Damage CTRL members Asuka, Kairi Sane and Dakota Kai.

After SmackDown it was announced that Jade will team up with Bianca and Naomi at WrestleMania XL to take on Asuka, Kairi and Dakota.

Previously, WWE head of creative Triple H explained why Jade hadn't wrestled yet despite signing last September.

WWE

Related: WWE's Bayley says it was "incredible" to watch Mercedes Moné debut for AEW

"I want to make sure that no matter what is thrown at Jade Cargill, she's ready. And, at no fault of her own, I think she was limited in that, right?" he said.

"So the idea is, we exposed her, we made her be seen, people are understanding, and they're waiting, and they're excited for her to come. When she does, it’s going to be massive."

Triple H added: "I just think that we're just making sure that when she's ready, I don't want a pitch to get thrown at her that she's never seen before.

"I want no matter what that pitch is, she's going to crack that thing out of the park."

Catch up on Raw, Smackdown, NXT and all the big WWE action via the WWE Network or TNT Sports. US viewers can access the WWE Network via Peacock.

You Might Also Like