Jacob Flickinger: Parents condemn son's death in Gaza as a 'crime'

Jacob Flickinger was a "loyal and devoted" aid worker and family man who was "chased down" and killed by Israel while trying to help those in need, his parents have told the BBC.

Mr Flickinger, 33, a US-Canadian, was one of seven people killed in a strike on a World Central Kitchen convoy.

Israel's military apologised and called the attack a tragic mistake. It has promised a full investigation.

His parents however said that his death was a "crime" and rejected the apology.

John Flickinger and Sylvia Labrecque said there was a "hole in their hearts", and that Jacob's wife Sandy and 18-month old son Jasper were bereft without a husband and father.

Speaking from Quebec, they said he and the other workers were killed while travelling on a road designated by Israel as a safe humanitarian route.

Mr Flickinger said the charity had reported 24 hours in advance that their convoy would dropping food at a warehouse, and stayed in touch with the Israel Defense Forces throughout the process,

But still Israel attacked and "they continued firing until all the workers were dead," he said. "Israel owes the families and the world an explanation."

Mr Flickinger's father described him as a "the best, most loyal friend you could ask for" [WCK.org/PA]

His mother, Ms Labrecque, said that Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's description of the attack as a "tragic accident" was - in her view - "a joke".

"He was such a good human being," she said of her son. "He was extremely devoted to his work and his family."

Jacob, who had previously served 11 years in the armed forces, went to Gaza in March out of a desire to help others, his family said.

"His life has been about service," said Mr Flickinger, adding that even despite this, he was worried about his son travelling through a war zone as dangerous as Gaza.

"But [Jacob] felt the World Central Kitchen knew what they were doing there," he said, and his son "knew that people were starving out there".

His parents called on the US to stop sending military aid to Israel while the country was using "food as a weapon" - a reference to the lack of aid getting into Gaza.

"The US has great leverage over Israel," Mr Flickinger said.

Jacob's parents also called for a ceasefire, a return of all Israeli hostages held by Hamas and for more aid to war-torn Gaza.

Mr Flickinger also said he wanted the US government to launch an independent investigation into the killings of humanitarian workers, as well as for Israel to pay reparations to relatives who have lost loved ones in Gaza.

"Justice can start there, but most critically, end this insanity," he said.

WCK released pictures of the victims [World Central Kitchen]

"I grew up without having a father," Mr Flickinger said. "Now my grandson will grow up without having his father."

Ms Labrecque said she hoped their grandson, Jasper, would serve as a reminder of their son's life and goodness.

"It's going to be a day-to-day job, to heal from that loss," she said. "But Jasper will be a very good inspiration for us to stay strong."

Mr Flickinger said that he had spoken to the Canadian government, but had not heard from the White House. He said he was told about his son's death from the US embassy in Israel.

"I would like to hear from someone in the US government," he said, adding that the Canadian government had been "very helpful".

WCK - founded by the famous Spanish-American chef Jose Andrés - was one of the main suppliers of desperately needed aid to Gaza, where more than 33,000 Palestinians have been killed since the 7 October Hamas attacks.

Around 200 humanitarian workers in total have been killed in the conflict, according to aid groups.

About 1,200 Israelis were killed and 253 hostages were taken by Hamas in it's 7 October attack on Israel.

[BBC]