Jacob Elordi in first look at new World War II drama

Prime Video has released a first look at Saltburn’s Jacob Elordi in World War II drama The Narrow Road to the Deep North, as filming for the show wraps in Australia.

The five-part series was announced back in November, and now the platform has released first-look images of Elordi in action, alongside new details about the plot.

Based on the Booker Prize-winning 2013 novel by Richard Flanagan, the show tells the story of Lieutenant-Colonel Dorrigo Evans (Elordi) and his brief love affair with Amy Mulvaney (Mothering Sunday’s Odessa Young).

The story of the Australian doctor is told over multiple time periods – with the novel tracking his childhood, his experience as a prisoner-of-war on the Thailand-Burma Railway, and his career as a surgeon and war hero.

Prime Video’s synopsis for the show teases "a love story to sustain audiences through the darkest of times, an intimate character study illustrating the strength of the human spirit in the face of adversity, and an investigation into a marriage and an unforgettable love affair".

Alongside Elordi and Young, Belfast actor Ciarán Hinds will play the older version of Evans in the show, with the cast also including Olivia DeJonge (Elvis), Heather Mitchell (Upright) and Thomas Weatherall (Heartbreak High).

The producers have also announced new casting that includes Essie Davis, William Lodder, Eduard Geyl, Christian Byers and Sam Parsonson.

The Narrow Road to the Deep North is set to be released on Prime Video exclusively in Australia, New Zealand and Canada, and will be distributed internationally by Sony Pictures Television – with further details of this yet to be confirmed.

When the series was first announced, Amazon MGM Studios’ senior development executive Sarah Christie said in a statement: "The Narrow Road to the Deep North promises to be a cinematic, visceral, and undeniable contemporary love story, which explores the power of mateship and the strength of the human spirit in the face of adversity."

The Narrow Road to the Deep North will be released on Prime Video in Australia, New Zealand and Canada in due course.

