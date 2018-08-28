Jacob Caldwell, Ohio Boy Reported Missing 1 Year Ago, Found Safe by Police

The teen had run away days after the murder of his father, police said.

More than a year after his grandparents reported him missing, Ohio teen Jacob Caldwell has been found safe, police said Tuesday.

Now 15, the boy had disappeared just days after witnessing the fatal shooting of his father, allegedly by his mother's boyfriend. Robert Caldwell was killed on Aug. 15, 2017, in a parking lot after leaving a therapy session with his three sons, authorities said.

His ex-wife, Tawnney Caldwell, and boyfriend Sterling Roberts were later charged in connection with Robert's murder, police said. Both have pleaded not guilty and are in jail awaiting trial. Friends and relatives of Tawnney were also indicted on aiding and abetting charges.

Jacob's parents had been involved in a bitter custody dispute that ended with Robert being awarded sole custody of the three boys about a month before his death, authorities said.

Acting on a tip, police went to a house in Miami Township, where Jacob was found sleeping in the basement, Sugarcreek Township Police Chief Mike Brown told InsideEdition.com Tuesday. Four adults were living in the home, all of them friends with Jacob's mother, he said.

The boy was in good physical condition, but didn't say much, the chief said. Jacob is being evaluated at a juvenile detention center, where he will be held until he is returned to his paternal grandparents, who were awarded custody of him and his brothers after their father was killed.

The four adults may face criminal charges, Brown said. The boy appeared to have been staying in the home of his own free will, but was not going to school, the chief said.

"Someone talked him into running away," he added.

RELATED STORIES

Baby Struck in Face by Runaway Drone in Public Park: 'I Just Picked Up My Kids and We Were Gone'

Florida Student Believed to Have Run Away With Soccer Coach Found Safe in New York: Sheriff

Teacher Exchanged 2,400 Texts With 11-Year-Old Girl She Wanted to Run Away With, Prosecutors Say

Related Articles: