Jacksonville's ex-Public Defender Matt Shirk disbarred over work with suspended law license

Matt Shirk, the former Jacksonville-area public defender whose elected career became defined by scandal and scorn, has been disbarred for practicing law despite having his law license suspended.

The Florida Supreme Court approved disbarring Shirk after the Florida Bar reported he filed paperwork in immigration cases in 2022 and again last year that had to be filed by an attorney in good standing.

The Bar quoted an earlier Supreme Court ruling that said disbarment was “the appropriate sanction for a lawyer who practices law while suspended” and invited him to explain why he shouldn’t be expelled from the profession.

When his final misstep appened, Shirk's was a private-practice attorney suspended in August 2022 as a result of improper behavior during his eight-year tenure as public defender — court-assigned defense for the indigent — in the 4th Judicial Circuit covering Duval, Clay and Nassau counties.

First elected in 2008, Shirk faced unwanted scrutiny in 2013, after the Times-Union reported he hired two women who previously worked in a nightclub to hold jobs based on their physical attractiveness.

Other reports asserted that he propositioned the women, built a private office shower with taxpayer dollars, deleted public records, drank in his office and then illegally fired the women. Voters ousted him from office in 2016.

Then-Public Defender Matt Shirk spoke at a juvenile justice forum at Jacksonville Univwersity in this 2014 photo.

A grand jury declined to bring charges against Shirk but in 2019 the Florida Commission on Ethics endorsed censuring him and fining him $6,000.

A Florida Bar referee cited that history and said Shirk revealed confidential communication involving a 12-year-old murder defendant during an interview with a documentary film crew, leading the Bar in 2022 to suspend him from practicing law for a year.

Shirk’s disbarment took effect immediately and he’ll have to pay $1,250 for the Bar’s costs in bringing the complaint, said a Supreme Court order dated last week.

